LOCATION: San Francisco Bay Area Region

FULL TIME: 100% FTE, 40 hours per week

COMPENSATION: $26.50 - 29.50 per hour, non-exempt

BENEFITS: Medical, vision, and dental health insurance, paid time off, flex days, life insurance and retirement plan

ORGANIZATION SIZE: 50+ employees

REPORTS TO: Director of Development

JOB OVERVIEW: The Grants Manager will join a fast growing Digital NEST development team and will be involved in the management of grants at every stage in the grants process including building relationships with potential grantors, creative and efficient grant writing, and overseeing grant reporting for government and private funders.

The manager typically directs the specifics of all grants, including their structure, regulatory compliance, and communication with other departments in the organization and other stakeholders. The Grants Manager may also train staff about compliance issues and processes. The manager will engage with senior leadership and programming staff as needed to identify funding opportunities and implement the details of grant-funded projects.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Grant Research & Writing:



Act as lead grant writer (e.g. drafting, editing, proofreading, etc.)

Collaborate with Senior Finance Manager to create special project budgets and write budget justifications

Provide professional support and assistance by researching, preparing, submitting and supervising externally funded grants, contracts and agreements that support and complement the mission

Grant Processing, Compliance & Reporting:



Processing:

Develop, maintain, and ensure proper grants management procedures are in place and consistently followed, including but not limited to: due diligence procedures, grant reporting, award letters, grant agreements, and procedures to ensure availability of funds Process, review and ensure accuracy and completeness of grant information Communicate with staff and donors (when appropriate) regarding any grant issues; field questions and address issues as they arise Act as liaison for the development team, assisting with the coordination of grantmaking tasks among program, finance, and growth teams to ensure a smooth and efficient process for all, often providing technical assistance to program staff Assist with preparation of monthly development reports for the board of directors Alert appropriate staff of questions requiring resolution and maintain appropriate documentation Maintain familiarity with IRS rules and regulations, as they pertain to the grant-making process; attend trainings when necessary Research and develop profiles needed to evaluate/prioritize prospective foundation and corporate supporters Engage the Chief Executive Officer, Director of Development, Program Directors and other staff as appropriate in developing strong relationships with foundation partners

Payments:

Process, track, and forecast grant revenue and expenditures Oversee and ensure all restricted and multi-year grants are tracked appropriately and spent-down on schedule Liaison between the Finance and Development departments to ensure compliance and reporting requirements of externally funded programs in accordance with general and specific agency program requirements and Digital NEST’s policies and procedures

Reporting:

Collaborate with Program Managers to complete progress reports for all grant-funded projects Develop grant reports based on requests from leadership and develop ongoing reporting and tracking processes. Display and present data in a variety of formats, coordinating with staff as needed Coordinate with Finance staff to produce quarterly and year-end reports for internal benchmarking and for annual audit Assist with annual budget preparation for the organization, in collaboration with the Director of Development and Senior Finance Manager by providing ad-hoc reports

Grants Database and Administration:

Maintain and improve documentation, including forms, protocols and workflows in Salesforce Maintain foundation organizational and individual contact information, including electronic payment information Collaborate with the Information Technology team on system maintenance, including identifying and documenting problems, defining requirements for new protocols, and testing new procedures Monitor designated email inbox for updates and requests; respond and take appropriate action



QUALIFICATIONS:



At least 5 years of grant writing or grant management experience in a nonprofit organization

At least 2 years of leadership experience

A proven track record writing awarded grants

Advanced proficiency with Google Workplace collaboration tools (Google Docs, Sheets, etc.)

Basic proficiency with a task management system, like Asana

Experience with a donor database (like Salesforce)

Previous experience with youth service or educational organizations, preferred but not required

A self-starter with strong organizational, communication, presentation and customer service skills

Ability to interact with and relate well to others, and possess the ability to work independently

Keen eye for detail and a collaborative spirit

Must be flexible; have a positive, can-do attitude; and have a strong desire to work in an industry that focuses on helping others

Comfort with networking, and meeting new people in activist and nonprofit circles as well as corporate and business settings

Basic proficiency with data visualization

REQUIREMENTS:



Passion for the mission of Digital NEST and belief in upholding organization’s core values.

Understanding of and sensitivity to issues of culture/ethnicity/race, gender, sexual identity, class/socioeconomic status and immigration status

Ability to be an ally to people of color, women and lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgendered, queer, questioning and intersex individuals and their allies (LGBTQIA)

Candidates must have a valid CA driver’s license, pass a background check, and be able to travel and work evenings or weekends occasionally, or as needed

Digital NEST, Inc. is an equal opportunity employer and all qualified applicants will receive consideration without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability, veteran status, or any other characteristic protected by law.

Digital NEST is also committed to an inclusive experience for all applicants and will endeavor to make a reasonable accommodations in the interview process, to the known physical or mental limitations of qualified employees with disabilities unless the accommodation would impose an undue hardship on the operation of our business.

Please refer to our career page for more information on how to apply for reasonable accommodations.