ABOUT US: Yōso Wellness is Santa Cruz’s premier wellness spa. At Yōso Wellness Spa we aim to treat our clients with a holistic, clinical approach to healthy skin and a healthy body. It is important to align with our core values; enso experience, humble and helpful, kindred connection, consciously curated and harmoniously proactive. Yōso Wellness Spa is a green business using organic and natural products.

JOB DESCRIPTION: The Front Desk Receptionist is the first and last interaction clients have at Yōso which means this position is vital to the quality of the business. This position oversees and performs front desk duties including, but not limited to:



Greeting and checking in clients

Handling paperwork

Collecting payments

Coordinating appointments

Answering phones

Maintaining client profiles as well as a welcoming atmosphere

Assisting in preparing treatment rooms.

COMPENSATION: Hourly wage commensurate based on experience plus additional fringe benefits

JOB RESPONSIBILITIES:

Greet and check in clients.

Process payments, sales and manage daily point of sale, reconcile daily sales and complete light accounting duties.

Address client questions, answer general questions regarding treatments and products, and provide superior customer service, both in person and on the phone.

Educate clients on spa services and marketing promotions.

Monitor and maintain the cleanliness, organization, and safety of the front desk area.

Interface with multi-level practitioners (from seasoned estheticians to new nail technicians) in a courteous and professional manner.

Assist in the inventory control and ordering of office and spa supplies.

Additional duties, as required.

JOB QUALIFICATIONS & SKILLS:



Outgoing and friendly attitude

Minimum 1 - 2 years of experience working with the public in a hospitality and customer service position.

Experience working the front desk of a spa is a plus, but not required.

Excellent communication, organization, and time management skills.

High attention to detail, ability to multitask and work in a fast-paced accurate manner.

Knowledge and use of general office equipment: phone, copier, fax machine, credit card machine, etc.

Computer skills: MS Office, MindBody required. *Will train on MindBody.

PHYSICAL REQUIREMENTS: The physical demands described here are representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions of this job with or without reasonable accommodation. While performing the duties of this job, the employee is regularly required to



Sit

Use hands to type, handle or feel

Reach with hands and arms

Talk and hear

The employee is frequently required to walk and stand for extended periods of time. The employee must frequently lift and/or move up to 30 pounds. The employee must be able to work for 8 hours in close quarters with other employees. Specific vision abilities required by this job include close vision, distance vision, depth perception, and ability to adjust focus.

HOW TO APPLY: Send your resume along with a little bit about yourself to christine@yosowellness.com.