10 hot jobs in Santa Cruz County

Shark Fin Cove in Davenport, CA.
(Patrick Adcock)
Start your job search on Lookout. Here are ten roles recently posted to our Santa Cruz County job board.

  1. Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner at The County of Santa Cruz
  2. Clinic Physician - HSA at The County of Santa Cruz
  3. Clinic Nurse III at The County of Santa Cruz
  4. Grants Manager at Digital Nest
  5. Director of Finance and Human Resources at Habitat for Humanity Monterey Bay
  6. Software Developer IV - EDW at Central California Alliance for Health
  7. Dean - Health, Athletics, Wellness & Kinesiology Division at Cabrillo College
  8. Certified Group Exercise Instructor at UC Santa Cruz
  9. Network Engineer at Bay Federal Credit Union
  10. Insurance Agency Representative at Farmers Insurance - Pedro Gonzalez Insurance Agency, Inc

