10 hot jobs in Santa Cruz County

Looking to start a new summer gig? Here are ten roles recently posted to our Santa Cruz County job board.
- Project, Development and Operations Lead at Temple Beth El Jewish Community Center
- Horticulture Programs Technician at Cabrillo College
- IT Business Systems Analyst at The County of Santa Cruz
- Bus Operator (Driver) at Santa Cruz METRO
- Executive Director at Family Service Agency of the Central Coast
- Box Office Staff at Santa Cruz Shakespeare
- Director of Finance and Human Resources at Habitat for Humanity Monterey Bay
- Community Engagement Program Manager at Central California Alliance for Health
- Senior Health Services Manager at The County of Santa Cruz
- Manager of Volunteers and Events at The Diversity Center of Santa Cruz County
