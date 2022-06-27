Copyright © 2022, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
10 hot jobs in Santa Cruz County

Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk
(Cody Hiscox)
Looking to start a new summer gig? Here are ten roles recently posted to our Santa Cruz County job board.

  1. Project, Development and Operations Lead at Temple Beth El Jewish Community Center
  2. Horticulture Programs Technician at Cabrillo College
  3. IT Business Systems Analyst at The County of Santa Cruz
  4. Bus Operator (Driver) at Santa Cruz METRO
  5. Executive Director at Family Service Agency of the Central Coast
  6. Box Office Staff at Santa Cruz Shakespeare
  7. Director of Finance and Human Resources at Habitat for Humanity Monterey Bay
  8. Community Engagement Program Manager at Central California Alliance for Health
  9. Senior Health Services Manager at The County of Santa Cruz
  10. Manager of Volunteers and Events at The Diversity Center of Santa Cruz County

