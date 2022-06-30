ABOUT THE JOB: At Cat & Cloud our mission is to inspire connection by creating memorable experiences. Food has the power to transport us to amazing places—how a dish looks, tastes, feels, and the atmosphere in which it was created impacts the experience we have and the memories we create.

Cat & Cloud Line Cooks are the energetic heartbeat of the kitchen. They are responsible for taking quality ingredients and creating something truly special. They ensure even the smallest details are handled with care, to provide an exceptional service experience that creates lasting memories for our guests.

PAY: Starting $16.50 per hour, plus tips (We split tips evenly with front of house!)

QUALIFICATIONS:



Genuine desire to create a memorable service experience for our guests.

A desire to actively pursue better for themselves personally and the organization as a whole.

Maintain professionalism while interacting with Guests and Team Members.

Clear and Open communication in a high-volume, fast-paced environment where collaboration is essential to success.

Knowledge of food allergies, seasonal ingredients and menus.

Desire to grow in your craft through continual learning and development alongside our kitchen team.

Willingness to be coached and accept feedback for growth.

Show strong attention-to-detail, organizational, retention and problem-solving skills even while working under a sense of urgency.

Ability to operate effectively as part of a team and communicate clearly to ensure smooth service operations and quality guest service.

Must have superior food production skills and high standards of excellence, including the ability to work cleanly, safely and efficiently.

Proficiency in cooking with knives, tools and kitchen equipment.

DUTIES:



Open and Clear communication with Teammates and Leadership.

Creating a hospitable environment through interactions with guests and the energy brought to each day.

Sharing responsibility of bussing, cleaning, & organizing café to maintain an energetic, clean, environment.

Maintaining Good Show at all workstations.

Preparing and plating dishes with efficiency and artistry on the line.

Knowledge and practice of food safety to safely serve our guests. California Food Handler’s Certification required.

Ability to safely and efficiently use kitchen utensils and cutting tools.

REPORTS TO:



Kitchen Coordinator

Culinary Team Leader

HOW TO APPLY: If interested, please send your resume to jointheteam@catandcloud.com.