10 hot jobs in Santa Cruz County

Looking to start a new summer gig? Here are ten roles recently posted to our Santa Cruz County job board.
- Apparel Purchasing/Planning Manager at NHS, INC.
- Horticulture Programs Technician at Cabrillo College
- Event Coordinator for Open Streets Santa Cruz with Bike Santa Cruz County
- Administrative Assistant-Dean of Student Services at Cabrillo College
- Education & Events Manager at Lookout Santa Cruz
- Director of Finance and Human Resources at Habitat for Humanity Monterey Bay
- Senior Health Services Manager at The County of Santa Cruz
- Bus Operator (Driver) at Santa Cruz METRO
- Student Outreach and Wellness Coordinator at Cabrillo College
- Graphic Design Digital Media Instructor (Temporary Contract) 2022-2023 at Cabrillo College
