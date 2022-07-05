Copyright © 2022, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
10 hot jobs in Santa Cruz County

Presented by Lookout Santa Cruz Job Board
View of the Wharf
Looking to start a new summer gig? Here are ten roles recently posted to our Santa Cruz County job board.

  1. Apparel Purchasing/Planning Manager at NHS, INC.
  2. Horticulture Programs Technician at Cabrillo College
  3. Event Coordinator for Open Streets Santa Cruz with Bike Santa Cruz County
  4. Administrative Assistant-Dean of Student Services at Cabrillo College
  5. Education & Events Manager at Lookout Santa Cruz
  6. Director of Finance and Human Resources at Habitat for Humanity Monterey Bay
  7. Senior Health Services Manager at The County of Santa Cruz
  8. Bus Operator (Driver) at Santa Cruz METRO
  9. Student Outreach and Wellness Coordinator at Cabrillo College
  10. Graphic Design Digital Media Instructor (Temporary Contract) 2022-2023 at Cabrillo College

