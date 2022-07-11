10 hot jobs in Santa Cruz County

Looking to start a new summer gig? Here are ten roles recently posted to our Santa Cruz County job board.
- Elementary School Math Teacher at Orchard School
- Mental Health Client Specialist II at the County of Santa Cruz
- Accounting Director at Central California Alliance for Health
- Web Development Project Manager at Digital Nest
- Manager of Programs at Diversity Center of Santa Cruz County
- News Correspondent at Lookout Santa Cruz
- Executive Director at Family Service Agency of the Central Coast
- Financial Puzzle Solver at Roofscreen MFG, INC.
- Network Engineer at Bay Federal Credit Union
- Weekend Event Coordinator at June Bug’s Gym
➤ Browse the Lookout’s Santa Cruz County Job Board, where local companies reach local job seekers.
➤ Looking to amplify your open positions to local job seekers? You’re in good company. List your open positions on our job board.
➤ Buy job board bundles of 4 or 8 to save 25%. Redeemable at any time, get your bundles here.
Questions about the job board? Reach out to Director of Sales & Marketing, Ashley Holmes ashley@lookoutlocal.com
Sign up for Lookout newsletters
Get Lookout news alerts, weekday morning and evening roundups of top local stories and a weekly top events list delivered straight to your inbox.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Lookout Local Santa Cruz.