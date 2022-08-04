Empowered Aging Program Coordinator

ABOUT US: Want to love your work and help make a difference in your community? Do you enjoy meeting new people? Are you enthusiastic and up for a challenge? If you answered YES to these questions, come join a small team of creative, outside the box thinkers who strive to improve the lives of older adults and enhance engagement in our community.

JOB DESCRIPTION: The Volunteer Center of Santa Cruz County is a dynamic, mission and values driven agency engaging 20,000+ local people a year to connect for good in our community. Our values are quality, equity and engagement for our staff, clients, community and volunteers. Under the supervision of the Empowered Aging Division Manager, the Program Coordinator is responsible for the recruitment, coordination and supervision of volunteers.The Coordinator will increase AmeriCorps Senior/Monterey Bay RSVP and division volunteer engagement and enhance relations with various volunteer sites in three counties and oversee database management, donor files and statistics compilation for the division.

RESPONSIBILITIES:



Coordinates the development and implementation of program services for Empowered Aging Division to meet program outcome goals and facilitate independence for program participants.

Supervises volunteers and interns

Coordinates the development and implementation of program resource materials, such as fall prevention activities and training workbooks, curriculum and manuals.

Increases AmeriCorps Seniors/Monterey Bay RSVP presence and awareness as well as volunteer and station enrollment consistent with goals.

Develops relationships with key agencies and volunteers in the tri-county area.

Assists with program review, evaluation and development activities, including soliciting input from program staff, participants, referral sources and stakeholders.

Assist with fund raising though direct mail and online campaigns

Provide accurate reports on program activities as need by funders, provide statistical reports as needed.

Designs and prepares recruitment materials, flyers and posters.

Gives in person and video conference volunteer recruitment talks at service clubs, senior centers and other relevant sites.

Travels to various volunteer sites to collaborate with non-profit agencies and increase volunteer engagement.

QUALIFICATIONS:



B.A. in a related field and two years of experience working in programs of a similar nature, OR four years of relevant experience with one year in a supervisory role.

Experience in program coordination and staff supervision.

Two years’ experience working with older adults.

Strong oral and written communication skills.

Ability to work with diverse groups of people.

PLUS FACTORS:



Knowledge of aging field

Volunteer experience

AmeriCorps exerience

Bilingual/bicultural in English/Spanish

Experience using Google Suite (Gmail, Docs, Sheets, Drive, Forms), Wordpress, Salesforce and Vertical Response

Knowledge of Monterey Bay Non-Profits

CONDITIONS OF EMPLOYMENT:



Employment is contingent on clearance of criminal history background check Must be willing to drive/travel in the Monterey Bay area Must be fulling vaccinated against COVID-19

PAY AND HOURS:



Starting wage is $22.48 - $24.09 per hour.

This is a full time/40 hour per week position.

BENEFITS: The Volunteer Center offers a variety of benefits including Medical, Dental, Vision and Chiropractic. These benefits are valued at $6,720.00 per year. In addition, we offer a 401(K) plan with a 50% match up to $500.00 per year, a Flexible Spending Account, Dependent Care Reimbursement Program, Employee Assistance Program and a half hour paid lunch. Eligible for mileage reimbursement, and a hybrid work schedule.

12 days of Vacation for the first year of employment, 10 paid holidays, 6 floating holidays and 12 days of sick time accrued each year.

HOW TO APPLY: If you are interested, please send a resume and letter of interest to: rsvpvol@scvolunteercenter.org

All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, national origin, ancestry, physical handicap or disability, medical condition, marital status, gender, sexual preference, age, veteran status, or any other non-merit factor unrelated to job duties.

Equal Employment Opportunity / Affirmative Action Employer