JOB SUMMARY: Pacific Cookie Company, a family-owned business based in Santa Cruz, CA, is looking for a Customer Service Account Representative to join our team. A successful candidate would be reliable, articulate and strive to do the best for our customers.

QUALIFICATIONS: The ideal candidate will have:

A passion for customer service and desire to go above and beyond

Strong organizational skills and ease with multi-tasking responsibilities

Experience with on-phone and in-person customer service

The ability to go up learning curves quickly and be highly detail oriented

Strong computer skills and be able to trouble shoot technical issues in an office environment

Experience with money handling and solid math skills

The ability to problem solve and find creative solutions

A flexible attitude working within an ever-evolving small business environment

JOB DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES: Specifically, you will:

Be the in-house account representative for our wholesale customers

Conduct order entry and work with our production team

Coordinate delivery drivers for their Bay Area and Monterey Bay deliveries

Work with our community partners on product donations

Answer phones and be the first point of contact for in-office customers

Reconcile the books at the end of the day

Cross train in all areas of our management office

Be willing to grow outside this list of job duties and grow within our company

POSITION SCHEDULE: Monday - Friday, 8:00 AM - 4:00 PM

SALARY: $25 per hour

BENEFITS: Medical, Dental, Vacation & Sick leave. Cookies.

HOW TO APPLY: If interested, please e-mail your resume and cover letter to: cara@pacificcookie.com .

ABOUT US: Pacific Cookie Company has been baking gourmet cookies using the finest ingredients since 1980. Our key objectives are maintaining our high brand standards, ensuring great customer service and being a positive part of our community. Visit our website to learn more.