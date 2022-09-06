Copyright © 2022, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
Customer Service Account Representative

JOB SUMMARY: Pacific Cookie Company, a family-owned business based in Santa Cruz, CA, is looking for a Customer Service Account Representative to join our team. A successful candidate would be reliable, articulate and strive to do the best for our customers.

QUALIFICATIONS: The ideal candidate will have:

  • A passion for customer service and desire to go above and beyond
  • Strong organizational skills and ease with multi-tasking responsibilities
  • Experience with on-phone and in-person customer service
  • The ability to go up learning curves quickly and be highly detail oriented
  • Strong computer skills and be able to trouble shoot technical issues in an office environment
  • Experience with money handling and solid math skills
  • The ability to problem solve and find creative solutions
  • A flexible attitude working within an ever-evolving small business environment

JOB DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES: Specifically, you will:

  • Be the in-house account representative for our wholesale customers
  • Conduct order entry and work with our production team
  • Coordinate delivery drivers for their Bay Area and Monterey Bay deliveries
  • Work with our community partners on product donations
  • Answer phones and be the first point of contact for in-office customers
  • Reconcile the books at the end of the day
  • Cross train in all areas of our management office
  • Be willing to grow outside this list of job duties and grow within our company

POSITION SCHEDULE: Monday - Friday, 8:00 AM - 4:00 PM

SALARY: $25 per hour

BENEFITS: Medical, Dental, Vacation & Sick leave. Cookies.

HOW TO APPLY: If interested, please e-mail your resume and cover letter to: cara@pacificcookie.com.

ABOUT US: Pacific Cookie Company has been baking gourmet cookies using the finest ingredients since 1980. Our key objectives are maintaining our high brand standards, ensuring great customer service and being a positive part of our community. Visit our website to learn more.

