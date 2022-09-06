JOB SUMMARY: Pacific Cookie Company, a family-owned business based in Santa Cruz, CA, is looking for a Customer Service Account Representative to join our team. A successful candidate would be reliable, articulate and strive to do the best for our customers.
QUALIFICATIONS: The ideal candidate will have:
- A passion for customer service and desire to go above and beyond
- Strong organizational skills and ease with multi-tasking responsibilities
- Experience with on-phone and in-person customer service
- The ability to go up learning curves quickly and be highly detail oriented
- Strong computer skills and be able to trouble shoot technical issues in an office environment
- Experience with money handling and solid math skills
- The ability to problem solve and find creative solutions
- A flexible attitude working within an ever-evolving small business environment
JOB DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES: Specifically, you will:
- Be the in-house account representative for our wholesale customers
- Conduct order entry and work with our production team
- Coordinate delivery drivers for their Bay Area and Monterey Bay deliveries
- Work with our community partners on product donations
- Answer phones and be the first point of contact for in-office customers
- Reconcile the books at the end of the day
- Cross train in all areas of our management office
- Be willing to grow outside this list of job duties and grow within our company
POSITION SCHEDULE: Monday - Friday, 8:00 AM - 4:00 PM
SALARY: $25 per hour
BENEFITS: Medical, Dental, Vacation & Sick leave. Cookies.
HOW TO APPLY: If interested, please e-mail your resume and cover letter to: cara@pacificcookie.com.
ABOUT US: Pacific Cookie Company has been baking gourmet cookies using the finest ingredients since 1980. Our key objectives are maintaining our high brand standards, ensuring great customer service and being a positive part of our community. Visit our website to learn more.