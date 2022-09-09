Instructional Technician - Dental Hygiene

LOCATION: Aptos, CA

DEPARTMENT: Dental Hygiene

JOB TYPE: Part-time

APPLICATION DEADLINE: 9/23/2022 at 11:59 PM Pacific

JOB SUMMARY: Are you interested in creating an amazing educational environment for students who are part of an equity driven community? Staff at Cabrillo College support quality programs and services to students that promote their diverse and evolving needs as they progress toward their individual educational goals. Come join us in our vision to improve the world, one student at a time!

This part-time 80%, 32 hours per week, 11-months per year, Dental Hygiene, Instructional Technician position, under general supervision, provides instructional laboratory and administrative support for the District’s dental hygiene instructional program; and performs related duties as assigned.

The ideal candidate will share Cabrillo’s commitment to educating its racially and socioeconomically diverse student population. Cabrillo College serves approximately 11,400 students per term, of which 44% are LatinX, 5% multi-ethnic, 2.75% Asian, 1.25% African-American, 1% Filipino, 0.25% American Indian or Alaskan Native, and 0.18% Pacific Islander as of Fall 2019. In 2006, Cabrillo College was designated a Hispanic-Serving Institution, reflecting the great responsibility that the College has to the educational attainment and economic well-being of the surrounding community.

As a classified staff member at Cabrillo College, you will join a vibrant community of professionals and educators working together to provide a positive educational environment where our students experience diverse academic and cultural perspectives.

EXAMPLES OF DUTIES:



Provides instructional laboratory support for dental hygiene and dental assisting course instructors and students; sets up, installs, maintains, services and arranges for the repair of dental clinic and laboratory equipment for use in classes, workshops, laboratory sessions and supplemental tutoring; imports, reads and mounts dental x-rays and follows up with dental offices to resolve any questions or issues; ensures all required equipment, materials and supplies are available for classes and other sessions in accordance with instructor requirements.

Compiles, maintains and updates a variety of instructional materials and exercises for instructor use; provides training to students and others on the safe use of specialized dental office equipment such as x-rays; scores quizzes and tests to assist faculty and records student data.

Answers student questions regarding the safe use and disposal of dental office equipment, materials and supplies.

Performs a variety of administrative support duties for the dental instructional program; prepares purchase orders and maintains an inventory of dental and office supplies including Student Kits and clinic supplies to meet instructional requirements; obtains bids and participates in negotiating prices for dental supplies.

Maintains a safe and sanitary learning environment for faculty and students.

Conducts weekly spore tests of sterilization equipment and documents findings.

OTHER DUTIES:



Arranges for the pickup and disposal of sharps and pharmaceutical waste in accordance with established District and OSHA regulations and procedures.

Demonstrates sensitivity to and understanding of diverse academic, socioeconomic, cultural, disability, gender identity, sexual orientation and ethnic backgrounds of community college students, faculty and staff.

Performs related duties as assigned.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS:

Education and Experience: Any combination of experience and training that would likely provide the required knowledge and abilities is qualifying. A typical way to obtain the knowledge and abilities would be:



Understanding of, and sensitivity to, the diverse academic, socio-economic, ethnic, religious, and cultural backgrounds, disability, and sexual orientation, of community college students, faculty and staff; or an equivalent combination of training and experience. AND

Completion of two (2) years of college with coursework in dental assisting or dental hygiene, AND

At least two (2) years of experience in a dental office performing front-office administration and sterilization procedures.

Desirable certifications include completion of the following as required by the Dental Board of California:



Current Registered Dental Assistant certification

A current valid X-ray Certificate

Completion of a Board-approved course in infection control

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS AND ABILITIES

Knowledge of:



Principles, practices, methods and equipment used in a dental office including digital radiology, nitrous oxide analgesia and air compressor and vacuum systems equipment.

Common dental materials and supplies used in a dental office.

Health and safety practices applicable to sterilization and infection control related to the Dental Hygiene program.

Applicable laws and regulations governing the Dental Hygiene and Assisting Program including Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and HIPAA regulations.

Study and learning techniques and strategies applicable to dental hygiene and assisting students at a level necessary to perform assigned responsibilities.

Hazardous materials management and disposal practices and procedures.

District policies and procedures governing purchasing and accounts payable activities.

Modern office practices, procedures and equipment including computers and applicable software programs.

Principles and practices of sound business communications, including correct English usage, grammar, spelling and punctuation.

Skills and Abilities to:



Provide day-to-day administrative and technical support to instructors in carrying out their instructional responsibilities.

Accurately, thoroughly and clearly answer students’ subject-matter, equipment-use and technology questions.

Provide day-to-day technical support for computer hardware, peripherals and business and specialized equipment and software used in dental hygiene and dental assisting laboratories.

Demonstrate safe practices and procedures in the use of specialized dental office equipment, materials and supplies.

Maintain accurate and up-to-date records, files and databases.

Maintain the confidentiality of student records.

Communicate effectively, both orally and in writing.

Understand and follow written and oral instructions.

Operate a computer and use standard business software.

Establish and maintain effective working relationships.

Uphold the District’s mission, values and objectives including equity and Guided Pathways.

Support an inclusive work environment that fosters diversity, respect and engagement.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

Starting Salary Range: $4,373 to $5,860 per month; plus 5% annual increases up to step 7, maximum initial salary step placement on the classified salary schedule is step 4.

HOW TO APPLY: If interested, please submit an online application here.