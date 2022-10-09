10 hot jobs in Santa Cruz County

Share
Searching for a new position? Here are ten roles recently posted to our Santa Cruz County Job Board.
- Compliance Director at Central California Alliance for Health
- Lead Custodian at Cabrillo College
- Financial Service Representative at Santa Cruz County Bank
- Director of Communications and Patron Engagement at Cabrillo Festival of Contemporary Music
- Legal Services Director at Central California Alliance for Health
- Environmental Health Specialist I at The County of Santa Cruz
- Retention Coordinator at Cabrillo College
- Operations Administrative Assistant at Lomak Property Group, Inc
- Pharmacy Technician at Central California Alliance for Health
- Housing Coordinator, Graduate and Family Student Housing at UC Santa Cruz
