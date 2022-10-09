Copyright © 2022, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
10 hot jobs in Santa Cruz County

Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk
Searching for a new position? Here are ten roles recently posted to our Santa Cruz County Job Board.

  1. Compliance Director at Central California Alliance for Health
  2. Lead Custodian at Cabrillo College
  3. Financial Service Representative at Santa Cruz County Bank
  4. Director of Communications and Patron Engagement at Cabrillo Festival of Contemporary Music
  5. Legal Services Director at Central California Alliance for Health
  6. Environmental Health Specialist I at The County of Santa Cruz
  7. Retention Coordinator at Cabrillo College
  8. Operations Administrative Assistant at Lomak Property Group, Inc
  9. Pharmacy Technician at Central California Alliance for Health
  10. Housing Coordinator, Graduate and Family Student Housing at UC Santa Cruz

