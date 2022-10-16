Copyright © 2022, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
help@lookoutlocal.com
Promoted content

10 hot jobs in Santa Cruz County

Presented by Lookout Santa Cruz Job Board
Natural Bridges State Beach in Santa Cruz, CA
(Rodrigo Soares)
Share

On the hunt for a new job? Here are ten roles recently posted to our Santa Cruz County Job Board.

  1. Housekeeper at Cavanagh’s Cleaning
  2. Pharmacy Technician at Central California Alliance for Health
  3. Barista / Line Cook at Cat & Cloud Coffee
  4. Water Quality Specialist II at The County of Santa Cruz
  5. Human Resources Coordinator - Confidential at Cabrillo College
  6. Housing Coordinator, Graduate and Family Student Housing at UC Santa Cruz
  7. Athletic Trainer at Monte Vista Christian School
  8. Bus Operator (Driver) at Santa Cruz METRO
  9. Systems / Network Support Specialist (2 positions) at Cabrillo College
  10. Service Manager at Bay Federal Credit Union

➤ Browse the Lookout’s Santa Cruz County Job Board, where local companies reach local job seekers.

➤ Looking to amplify your open positions to local job seekers? You’re in good company. List your open positions on our job board.

➤ Buy job board bundles of 4 or 8 to save 25%. Redeemable at any time, get your bundles here.

Questions about the job board? Reach out to Director of Sales & Marketing, Ashley Holmes ashley@lookoutlocal.com

Sign up for Lookout newsletters

Santa Cruz County Job Board

More from the Lookout Job Board

View More Local Jobs