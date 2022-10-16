10 hot jobs in Santa Cruz County

Share
On the hunt for a new job? Here are ten roles recently posted to our Santa Cruz County Job Board.
- Housekeeper at Cavanagh’s Cleaning
- Pharmacy Technician at Central California Alliance for Health
- Barista / Line Cook at Cat & Cloud Coffee
- Water Quality Specialist II at The County of Santa Cruz
- Human Resources Coordinator - Confidential at Cabrillo College
- Housing Coordinator, Graduate and Family Student Housing at UC Santa Cruz
- Athletic Trainer at Monte Vista Christian School
- Bus Operator (Driver) at Santa Cruz METRO
- Systems / Network Support Specialist (2 positions) at Cabrillo College
- Service Manager at Bay Federal Credit Union
