10 hot jobs in Santa Cruz County

Searching for a new gig? Here are ten roles recently posted to our Santa Cruz County Job Board.
- Programs Coordinator (Bilingual) at Santa Cruz Community Health
- Director of Memberships, Marketing and Events at Santa Cruz County Chamber of Commerce
- Relationship Manager at Santa Cruz County Bank
- Sales Associate at Sock Shop & Shoe Company
- Insurance Sales Agency Manager at Farmers Insurance - Pedro Gonzalez Insurance Agency, Inc
- Water Quality Specialist II at The County of Santa Cruz
- Mechanic II at Santa Cruz METRO
- Barista/Line Cook at Cat & Cloud Coffee
- Legal Services Director at Central California Alliance for Health
- Housing Coordinator, Graduate and Family Student Housing at UC Santa Cruz
