10 hot jobs in Santa Cruz County

Searching for a new gig? Here are ten roles recently posted to our Santa Cruz County Job Board.
- AVP Technology Operations at Bay Federal Credit Union
- Associate Director, Affiliated Residential Community Housing (ARCH) at UC Santa Cruz
- Construction Inspector at San Lorenzo Valley Water District
- Senior Instructional Technician - Mathematics/STEM at Cabrillo College
- Card Services Manager at Bay Federal Credit Union
- Director of People and Culture at Digital NEST
- Senior Building Maintenance Supervisor, Facilities at UC Santa Cruz
- Environmental Planner I at San Lorenzo Valley Water District
- Accessibility Support Center (ASC) Coordinator at Cabrillo College
- Programs Coordinator (Bilingual) at Santa Cruz Community Health
