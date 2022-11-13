Copyright © 2022, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
10 hot jobs in Santa Cruz County

Searching for a new gig? Here are ten roles recently posted to our Santa Cruz County Job Board.

  1. AVP Technology Operations at Bay Federal Credit Union
  2. Associate Director, Affiliated Residential Community Housing (ARCH) at UC Santa Cruz
  3. Construction Inspector at San Lorenzo Valley Water District
  4. Senior Instructional Technician - Mathematics/STEM at Cabrillo College
  5. Card Services Manager at Bay Federal Credit Union
  6. Director of People and Culture at Digital NEST
  7. Senior Building Maintenance Supervisor, Facilities at UC Santa Cruz
  8. Environmental Planner I at San Lorenzo Valley Water District
  9. Accessibility Support Center (ASC) Coordinator at Cabrillo College
  10. Programs Coordinator (Bilingual) at Santa Cruz Community Health

