10 hot jobs in Santa Cruz County

Searching for a new job? Here are ten roles recently posted to our Santa Cruz County Job Board.
- Horticulture Instructor (Department Chair) - Tenure Track at Cabrillo College
- Grants Program Associate at Arts Council Santa Cruz County
- Digital Marketing Specialist at Bay Federal Credit Union
- Security Officer at Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk
- Art, Jewelry/Small Metals - Associate Instructor at Cabrillo College
- Departmental Communications Officer at The County of Santa Cruz
- Arts & Culture Community Organizer at Arts Council Santa Cruz County
- Service Desk Specialist at Bay Federal Credit Union
- Dining Retail Food Service Manager at UC Santa Cruz
- Financial Planning and Analysis Director at Central California Alliance for Health
