10 hot jobs in Santa Cruz County

Presented by Lookout Santa Cruz Job Board
Santa Cruz Mountains at sunset
(7th Visualz)
Searching for a new job? Here are ten roles recently posted to our Santa Cruz County Job Board.

  1. Horticulture Instructor (Department Chair) - Tenure Track at Cabrillo College
  2. Grants Program Associate at Arts Council Santa Cruz County
  3. Digital Marketing Specialist at Bay Federal Credit Union
  4. Security Officer at Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk
  5. Art, Jewelry/Small Metals - Associate Instructor at Cabrillo College
  6. Departmental Communications Officer at The County of Santa Cruz
  7. Arts & Culture Community Organizer at Arts Council Santa Cruz County
  8. Service Desk Specialist at Bay Federal Credit Union
  9. Dining Retail Food Service Manager at UC Santa Cruz
  10. Financial Planning and Analysis Director at Central California Alliance for Health

Santa Cruz County Job Board

