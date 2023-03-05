10 hot jobs in Santa Cruz County

Share
Looking for a new gig? Here are ten roles recently posted to our Santa Cruz County Job Board.
- Landscape Technician at Ecological Concerns Incorporated
- Broadcast Sales Representative at KSQD Radio
- Head Cook at The County of Santa Cruz
- Project Management Program Instructor at Digital Nest
- Care Provider at Safe At Home Senior Care
- Water Quality and Treatment Manager at San Lorenzo Valley Water District
- Senior Sales Associate, Bay Tree Campus Store at UC Santa Cruz
- Dough Maker at Pacific Cookie Company
- Help Desk Technician at Cabrillo College
- Data Analytics Services Director at Central California Alliance For Health
Working in Santa Cruz
