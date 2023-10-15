10 hot jobs in Santa Cruz County

Share
Looking for a new gig? Here are ten roles recently posted to our Santa Cruz County Job Board.
- Senior Medical Billing Technician at The County of Santa Cruz
- Financial Planning and Analysis Director at Central California Alliance for Health
- Elementary School Teacher Assistant at Gateway Elementary School
- Trick-or-Treating Associate at Gilroy Gardens
- Dining Associate Director at UC Santa Cruz
- Temp Advanced Accounts Payable Coordinator at Ecology Action
- Program Manager at Community Bridges
- Directing Attorney at Community Action Board of Santa Cruz County
- Patient Care Coordinator at Santa Cruz Pelvic Health
- Housekeeper at Cavanagh’s Cleaning
Working in Santa Cruz
