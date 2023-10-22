Copyright © 2023, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
10 hot jobs in Santa Cruz County

Presented by Lookout Santa Cruz Job Board
10 hot jobs header image
(Steve Gribble via Unsplash)
Looking for a new gig? Here are ten roles recently posted to our Santa Cruz County Job Board.

  1. Member Services Representative (Teller, Part-Time) at Bay Federal Credit Union
  2. Insurance Agency Representative at Farmers Insurance Agency Inc.
  3. Elementary School Teacher Assistant at Gateway Elementary School
  4. Trick-or-Treating Associate at Gilroy Gardens
  5. Senior Medical Billing Technician at The County of Santa Cruz
  6. Assistant Director, Residential Education at UC Santa Cruz
  7. Financial Planning and Analysis Director at Central California Alliance For Health
  8. Directing Attorney at Community Action Board of Santa Cruz County
  9. Patient Care Coordinator at Santa Cruz Pelvic Health
  10. Safe Routes to School Educator & Program Coordinator at Ecology Action

