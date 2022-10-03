City of Santa Cruz and workers reach tentative deal to avoid strike; services to go on uninterrupted

Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here.

The City of Santa Cruz and Service Employees International Union Local 521 (SEIU 521) 一 the labor union representing nearly 600 city workers in departments such as roads and maintenance, sanitation, public safety and more 一 reached a tentative agreement Sunday afternoon, less than 24 hours before SEIU-represented workers intended to strike. All city services will be performed as usual without interruption, the union and the city say.

Per the City of Santa Cruz, the agreement includes a 12% ongoing compensation increase over the next three years, a one-time $1,100 payment for each employee, and a commitment to not implement furloughs during the contract duration. The city also said the agreement “helps to ensure that all SEIU employees earn a living wage.”

The city’s previous offer did not include the $1,100 payment, nor did it include furlough protections, the union confirmed.

Representatives of both sides expressed satisfaction with the agreement.

“We are pleased to be able to structure a compensation package that better meets our employees’ short-term needs, while also being respectful of the city’s long-term financial picture,” Santa Cruz City Manager Matt Huffaker said in a news release.

“This agreement allows us to begin to rebuild the long-standing partnership between management and our workforce to ensure the City of Santa Cruz is a better place to live and work,” said Santa Cruz SEIU chapter president Ken Bare in an SEIU release.

SEIU members will vote on ratifying the agreement this week.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.