Kaiser Permanente strike will affect Santa Cruz County through Friday

Hot labor summer is pushing into fall — and into Santa Cruz County.

More than 75,000 Kaiser Permanente employees in California and beyond walked off the job Wednesday due to stagnant negotiations over wage and staffing concerns at Kaiser facilities.

In California, the strike is set to continue through Friday. Although no picket lines were scheduled in Santa Cruz County, Kaiser announced that all seven of its facilities would close throughout Watsonville, Scotts Valley and Santa Cruz for the duration of the strike.

Those facilities, according to the Kaiser website, include:

Santa Cruz Medical Offices Pharmacy, Laboratory and Radiology facilities at 110 Cooper St., Santa Cruz.

Scotts Valley Medical Offices Laboratory and Radiology facilities at 5615 Scotts Valley Dr., Scotts Valley.

Watsonville Medical Offices Laboratory and Radiology facilities at 1931 Main St., Watsonville.

The largest picket lines nearby are in San Jose and Santa Clara. In a statement, the health care provider said the strike “does not involve the nurses’ union or our physicians. Our hospitals and emergency departments will remain open in the event of a strike, and hospital pharmacies for inpatient care and critical infusion services will remain in operation.”

Kaiser clients looking for the nearest open pharmacy can visit the Kaiser website for more information.

According to Kaiser, the nearest Kaiser Permanente hospital is the San Jose Medical Center at 250 Hospital Parkway, San Jose. Those who urgently need to visit Kaiser’s laboratory or radiology services should call the provider’s Advice Call Center at 866-454-8855.

Related coverage

Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here.