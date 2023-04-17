Pulitzer Prize winner Caroline Shaw and Cabrillo Chorus headline Santa Cruz Symphony season finale

The highly anticipated Grand Finale concert, which promises to explore the human psyche through contemporary music, will take place on Saturday, April 29th at 7:30 PM at the Civic Auditorium in Santa Cruz and on Sunday, April 30th at 2 PM at the Mello Center in Watsonville.

(Santa Cruz Symphony)

Headlined by Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Caroline Shaw, the event will feature the world premiere of The Elemental Prayer Suite by Carl St. Jacques, adding an extra layer of excitement to the already highly-anticipated performance. The concert will culminate with the breathtaking choral highlights from the operas of Richard Wagner, which will be performed by the Cabrillo Symphonic Chorus, conducted by Cheryl Anderson.

Cabrillo Symphonic Chorus (Santa Cruz Symphony)

This concert promises to be an unforgettable experience that will take the audience on a journey of self-discovery through the power of music. The contemporary lens of Caroline Shaw’s music will showcase her unparalleled ability to create a unique and mesmerizing soundscape, while the classical and timeless Wagnerian pieces will leave the audience in awe.

The Civic Auditorium in Santa Cruz and the Mello Center in Watsonville will be filled with music enthusiasts and art lovers from all over California, eager to witness this one-of-a-kind concert. Don’t miss this opportunity to witness the best of contemporary and classical music on stage together.

