Ending the stigma: An appeal to support NAMI’s mental health resources, support, and services

May is Mental Health Awareness Month. But for NAMISCC (National Alliance on Mental Illness for Santa Cruz County), every day is dedicated to reducing stigma and improving the lives of those affected by mental health conditions in our community.

NAMISCC has been working tirelessly over the last 40 years to shape a world where people affected by mental illness are accepted and live fulfilling lives in a supportive community.

According to the National NAMI report, 1 in 5 adults experience mental illness each year. Even before the pandemic, 1 in 6 youth ages 6-17 experienced a mental health disorder each year, and suicide became the second leading cause of death for youth as young as 10 years old.

NAMISCC programs move people from fear and isolation to recovery and well-being. Year-round, the organization advocates for better mental health resources and the reduction of fear and stigma surrounding mental illness. By providing hope, compassionate support, and practical services to those with mental illness and their loved ones – in both Spanish and English – youth, teens, and adults and can get help navigating this public health crisis.

Dedicated to providing equitable access, NAMI’s Spanish programs have grown by 300% over the last 4 years. The organization also plans to move their offices to Watsonville over the summer in order to welcome people back to in-person classes and support groups.

I find a level of support that I am unable to find elsewhere through the empathy and wisdom shared by this group of people who deeply understand this experience. — Parent in NAMI’s Parent/Caregiver of Youth Support Group

Last year, the organization served over 17,000 people in Santa Cruz County, including 7,500 youth in middle or high school. Local statistics underscore the need for trusted, accessible, and culturally competent services as many people come to NAMISCC in desperate need of help. Thankfully NAMI, and their trusted team of 30+ volunteers, are there to help people go from crisis, to empowerment, to recovery, to helping others with mental health conditions. Together they build a unique and powerful cycle of healing.

In 2021 U.S. Surgeon General joined groups such as the American Academy of Pediatrics, the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry and the Children’s Hospital Association to declare a “national emergency” in youth mental health. Also in 2021, the CDC surveyed high school students, and the reports are shocking: 57% of teen girls reported feeling persistently sad or hopeless, and that number climbed to a whopping 70% for LGBTQ+ youth.

Before NAMI, you’re just living in the past, in your problem. With NAMI, you’re living in the present, you’re living beyond your problem, and you have hope. — Parent in NAMI’s Parent/Caregiver of Youth Support Group

NAMISCC urges the community to support their mission to improve mental health and well-being in Santa Cruz County and support kids and families to counter those statistics.

Their Ending the Silence (ETS) program for students, parents, and staff of middle and high schools is one example of the ways they invest in supporting Santa Cruz County youth. With ETS they work to reduce stigma surrounding mental illness and prevent serious mental illness by educating adults and giving students the confidence to reach out for help.

What encouraged me to join NAMI was knowing that it was a confidential and safe space to talk about my mental health challenges and learn how to help my daughter. — A mother who turned to NAMI for support

The organization is also launching a new ETS program tailored to parents and staff of elementary school students in May 2023. Families of elementary-aged youth will now also have the chance to learn about signs and symptoms of mental health conditions how to navigate available resources to help their children.

To continue providing these critical services, NAMISCC urgently needs your support. Your donations will help provide programs for youth and families, support groups, classes, and more. Together, we can make a difference in the lives of those struggling with mental health conditions in our community. Please consider donating to NAMISCC today.

And remember, you are not alone. NAMISCC is here to support you. If you or a loved one are experiencing mental health challenges, call their Help Line today.

NAMISCC English Help Line: (831) 427-8020

NAMISCC Línea de ayuda en español: (831) 205-7074