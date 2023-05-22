Santa Cruz introduces new Santa Cruzer shuttle service for easy access to beach and wharf events

As the weather warms folks near and far look to get out and enjoy everything Santa Cruz has to offer. To meet the need, support local businesses, and limit car emissions the City of Santa Cruz revealed the launch of its brand-new Santa Cruzer shuttle service, set to debut during Memorial Day Weekend. The two all electric shuttles will offer convenient rides between Santa Cruz Beaches and Downtown, just in time for summer fun.

Locals and tourists alike can now look forward to a hassle-free journey with the Santa Cruzer shuttles arriving every 15 minutes at three designated stops. Stops include the Marine Sanctuary Exploration Center, situated near the Santa Cruz Wharf, as well as the Locust Street Garage and Del Mar Theatre in Downtown Santa Cruz. Operating from noon to 8 p.m. on weekends and holidays between May 27 and September 4, including the much-anticipated Woodies on the Wharf on June 24.

With a nominal fare of just $1, riders can access the Santa Cruzer shuttles, which promise not only convenience but also environmental sustainability.

Santa Cruz City Council Member Sonja Bruner and Santa Cruz Mayor Fred Keely take the inaugural loop of the Santa Cruzer. (Santa Cruz Economic Development)

Mayor Fred Keeley expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “The Santa Cruzer makes it possible for us to deliver on two key priorities: new transportation options for visitors and locals, and decarbonizing our fleet with all-electric vehicles. I can’t wait to see these distinctive vehicles carrying riders this summer between the beach area and our downtown.”

The City of Santa Cruz Economic Development Department was able to bring in this replacement for the former Santa Cruz Trolley program and acquire the two all-electric shuttles due to a grant from the Monterey Bay Air Resources District.

The Santa Cruzer service marks the exciting replacement of the former Santa Cruz Trolley program, which ceased operations in 2019. As Santa Cruz embraces this new era of sustainable and accessible transportation, residents and visitors can eagerly anticipate a summer filled with effortless journeys to the beach, wharf, and various downtown attractions. Operated by First Transit, Inc. the shuttle will provide an easy commute for all passengers, including individuals who use wheelchairs and those accompanied by service animals.

Make the most of your Santa Cruz experience with the Santa Cruzer shuttle service, revolutionizing travel in the city while reducing carbon emissions. Say goodbye to parking woes and hello to stress-free transportation.

Test out the Santa Cruzer and don’t miss Woodies on the Wharf on June 24. The event kicks off at 10am and ends with everyone’s favorite Woodie Parade off the Wharf at 3:30pm.