Top 10 volunteer opportunities in Santa Cruz County | June 2023

The Volunteer Center of Santa Cruz County is the home for all things volunteering - whether you are an individual, group, organization, or business. Since 1967, The Volunteer Center has matched volunteers to local causes, transforming our community for good.

Doing meaningful work that you care about - even if it is difficult, like putting on a tyvex suit and shoveling toxic mud for 6 hours as hundreds of volunteers did in Pajaro; or sad, like comforting families who have lost people to cancer; or even infuriating, like cleaning trash from our beautiful beaches - changes us for good as much as it does our world.

Some additional benefits to volunteering include:

Busting stigmas for labeled, othered and excluded people - including people struggling with mental health disorders.

Erasing the false narrative that some people are assets (the helpers) and some people are liabilities (the needy, the takers) in our community.

Creating a safe social space where people can connect across differences.

Increasing self-esteem and sense of purpose, and a decrease in social isolation, stress and anxiety.

If you’re interested in gaining some of these benefits and helping others too, here are the top ten local volunteer job opportunities this month:

1. Pride Month and Pride Parade Volunteer Opportunities

June is Pride Month, and Santa Cruz Pride is once again organizing the Annual Pride Parade on Sunday, June 4!

Volunteers are needed ASAP - Visit http://santacruzpride.org to lend your support today! There are many opportunities to celebrate Pride throughout the month, and beyond.

2. YouthSERVE Summer Institute

Various Location in June and July

Calling all youth volunteers! The YouthSERVE Summer Institute is a free 4-week program that helps youth gain community service hours, collaborate with peers, and realize their power to transform our community through service. Work with organizations like the Second Harvest Food Bank, Homeless Garden Project, and the City of Santa Cruz Parks Department while earning community service hours and transforming our community through volunteerism. Learn more here.

3. Day on the Beach with Shared Adventures

Ongoing, Santa Cruz, CA

You can help make a “really fun accessible day on the beach” happen for over 200 participants with disabilities. Volunteers make it all possible: together we build an accessibility platform, transport participants on the beach, launch kayaks, serve lunch, registration, playing games, taking photos, make friends, and many other activities. There is a job for everyone - sign up today to help at the event taking place July 19.

4. Evergreen Cemetery Friday Work Parties

Ongoing, Santa Cruz, CA

Every Friday, immerse yourself in local history and culture at Evergreen Cemetery. Join the volunteer team from 9:30 to 12:30 as they work to maintain, restore, and improve this historical site.

5. Volunteer at the Homeless Garden Project Farm

Ongoing, Santa Cruz, CA

Venture out to the farm, where you will learn about our work and join the day’s activities, ranging from weeding to composting. Our projects are defined by the day’s needs and weather conditions.

6. Pilkington Creek Habitat Restoration

Sundays in Santa Cruz, CA

with Groundswell Coastal Ecology: Play a part in coastal restoration at Seabright Beach. Let’s make our coast a more beautiful place while learning about coastal ecology.

7. Volunteer at Common Roots Farm

Ongoing, Santa Cruz, CA

Learn about sustainable small-scale farming methods and animal care while fostering friendships that sustain everyone.

8. Seniors Walking Group Volunteer

Ongoing, Santa Cruz, CA

Help seniors stay active, engaged, and connected with their community by planning or leading Walking Adventure Group activities.

9. Farm Educator at Farm Discovery at Live Earth

Watsonville, CA - Through October 2023

Become a Field Trip Docent and help children learn about food systems, farming, animals, and the environment. As a docent, you’ll help lead educational tours, and run educational stations at the farm working with 12-15 students at a time.

10. El Mercado Farmers Market

Ongoing, Watsonville, CA

Help decrease food insecurity and improve access to health-promoting resources for Pajaro Valley families as part of the Community Health Trust of Pajaro Valley weekly farmers’ market program.

What works for you?

The key to gaining all of these benefits from volunteering is to volunteer for a cause that means something to you. We each have different needs when it comes to volunteering. If you are not feeling moved to sign up by any of the opportunities listed here, the Volunteer Center will connect you with an organization that matches your interests and availability:

The Volunteer Center also helps nonprofit organizations find volunteers to support their work. Register as an Organization and let us match your cause to volunteers who care.

