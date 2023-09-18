10 must-see stops on the 37th annual Santa Cruz County Open Studios Art Tour

Pick up your guides, scout out the neon green signs, and get ready to explore the 37th annual Open Studios Art Tour.

Brought to you by the Arts Council Santa Cruz County the three weekend event promises a behind-the-scenes look at the hundreds of artists that color our County. Explore the creative works of 322 talented artists from various mediums all over the County.

Taking place over the first three weekends of October, Open Studios is your golden ticket to interact with artists, get a sneak peek into their creative process, and score some fantastic artwork directly from the creators themselves. With a strong focus on building connections in the local art scene, this event is a must-visit, whether you’re a seasoned art collector or just dipping your toes into County’s creative waters.

The tour offers a glimpse into the artist’s world, encourages neighborhood exploration, and fosters direct support for local artists. It’s a celebration of creativity that unites residents, old friends, and newcomers alike. — Ann Ostermann, Director of Open Studios

“We’re thrilled to bring Open Studios back for its 37th year, connecting the community with Santa Cruz County’s vibrant visual artists,” expressed Ann Ostermann, Director of Open Studios.



Click the arrows or move around the map to find 10 must-see artists for the 2023 Open Studios Art Tour

The numbers next to each artist’s name correspond to their location in the guidebook for easy browsing. Pick one up at various Good Times drop-off points countywide starting September 12.

SOUTH COUNTY, OCTOBER 7-8:



NORTH COUNTY, OCTOBER 14-15:



ALL COUNTY, OCTOBER 21-22: Spotlighting 277 artists throughout the county. Use the app and the guidebook to find who is participating.

1 / 4 Artwork done by Charles Prentiss. (Michael Baba) 2 / 4 Santa Cruz Clay.jpeg (Santa Cruz Clay) 3 / 4 RenderedImage.jpeg (Santa Cruz Clay) 4 / 4 Peter Vizzusi, Artist #283 at Open Studios (Michael Baba)

Here are some helpful ways to plan your tour, all of which are free and designed to enhance the experience:

Free Artist Guide: Available at various Good Times drop-off points countywide starting September 12. The guide allows visitors to explore artists by medium or discover captivating artwork that catches their eye. Instagram @openstudios.scc: Follow the Open Studios account for insights into participating artists and exclusive behind-the-scenes content. Online Artist A-Z Pages: Browse the Open Studios website to explore profiles of participating artists. Free Mobile App: Launching mid-September on iTunes and Google Play, the app enables users to mark favorite artists, access their locations on a map, and design a personalized tour itinerary. Look for the Green Signs: Follow the distinctive lime green signs bearing artist names and directional arrows throughout the county, serving as personal invitations to explore studios. Preview Exhibit at Santa Cruz Art League: From September 29 to October 22, the Santa Cruz Art League will host a Preview Exhibit, showcasing artwork from over 300 Open Studios artists. Attendees can plan their tour based on the exhibit and even meet artists during the public reception on September 25. Flexible Visitation: Whether attendees opt for a single studio visit or aim to explore dozens, Open Studios encourages visitors to tailor their experience according to their preferences.