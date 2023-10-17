Celebrating 40 years of Santa Cruz County generosity: Wine & Roses returns on November 4

For 40 years, the Pajaro Valley community has come together to support a popular yearly event, Wine & Roses, to raise funds to promote wellness for low-income residents. “Wine & Roses is a celebration of generosity”, said DeAndre’ James, executive director of the Community Health Trust of Pajaro Valley. “It is amazing how many businesses and local leaders show up for us when we ask them to.” Last year, over 200 businesses contributed—from being a sponsor to donating an auction item or providing tastings at the event.

Guests arriving at the 2022 Wine & Roses event greeting DeAndre’ James, executive director of the Community Health Trust of Pajaro Valley. (Kelly McCord Photography)

Wine & Roses is a festive event to enjoy the area’s notable wines, craft beers, hors d’oeuvres, and locally grown roses. It is the perfect occasion to spend time with friends or family, sampling delicious food and tasty libations. The auction features unique items, such as double magnums by local wineries, as well as international trips and fun experiences.

All this fun is for a good cause – to raise money for services that help people stay healthy in the Pajaro Valley. “Donations at Wine & Roses do not just support our programs,” said James. “They fuel hope for a world where chronic illness is no longer a burden.” The Community Health Trust’s programs and services focus on the prevention and management of chronic illnesses, such as diabetes, obesity, and high blood pressure.

Because the Pajaro Valley is a low-income and working-class community, there are higher rates of chronic illness. Proceeds from Wine & Roses support education by dietitians, a produce prescription program, a health-focused farmers’ market, and community gardens.

Wine & Roses will be held Saturday, November 4, 2023 4-7pm at the Santa Cruz County Fairgrounds and the public is encouraged to attend. There will be wine tastings by 15 notable vintners, such as Soquel Vineyards, Nicholson Vineyards, and Regan Vineyards. Craft beer tastings will be hosted by local breweries, including Discretion and the soon-to-open Watsonville Public House. Twenty local restaurants, such as Cilantro’s and Imura, will be providing mouth-watering hors d’oeuvres.

To celebrate the 40th anniversary, the Community Health Trust is adding an after-party featuring local band The Joint Chiefs, known for their signature groove that combines elements of funk, acid jazz and classic R&B.

More details, including a list of all the wineries, breweries, and restaurants providing tastings, and ticket information is available on the Community Health Trust’s website at https://pvhealthtrust.org/wine-roses-2023/ .

