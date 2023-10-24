Shopper’s Corner customer spotlight: Cecilia and Marco Gonzales

In a heartwarming tale of community and local appreciation, Cecilia and Marcos recently shared their first impressions and ongoing love for their neighborhood grocery store, Shopper’s. Their story highlights the significance of local businesses and the value of a well-managed, community-focused establishment.

Cecilia recalls her earliest memories of Shopper’s, where she shopped with her parents as a young child. She cherishes the bond her parents had with the store’s staff and the warm familiarity that always characterized their visits. “Shopper’s always felt familiar... definitely good memories,” she said.

Marcos, on the other hand, had a different introduction to Shopper’s. Having worked at a different grocery chain in his youth, he wasn’t initially familiar with the local gem. However, after accompanying Cecilia on her trips, he quickly grew to love it. According to Marcos, the store’s variety of products and the local vibe it exuded were the primary reasons for his newfound affection. He now prefers shopping locally, citing the quality and freshness of the food as a major draw.

(Paul Eisenberg)

Local ownership, according to Cecilia, is a game-changer for Shopper’s. She praises the store’s efficient management, knowledgeable staff, and friendly atmosphere. And, of course, there’s the excellent wine selection that never fails to impress.

When it comes to their shopping list, Cecilia and Marcos prioritize local products. Fresh produce, salsas, bread, coffees, ice cream, eggs, tortillas, bagels, and pies are staples. From the butcher section, they source an array of sausages, steaks, and chicken, ensuring they serve the finest to their family.

Their culinary adventures also extend to homemade pizza on weekdays and a diverse range of Italian and Mexican dishes on weekends. Shopper’s, with its great pasta selection and exotic seasonings, provides the ingredients needed for these delightful feasts. And, when entertaining, they rely on the store’s butchers to prepare meat just as they need it.

Shopper’s offer’s quality, price and service. And it’s got that neighborhood feeling that brings it all together. — Cecilia Gonzales

What truly impresses Marcos about Shopper’s is its ability to carry a wide range of products without overwhelming shoppers. The store consistently stocks what customers are looking for, making each visit a successful one. For Cecilia, the speed and convenience of shopping at Shopper’s are a major selling point. If she knows what she wants, she can be in and out of the store in just five to ten minutes, without the hassle of parking. She also appreciates that Shopper’s carries quality products, reducing the temptation for impulse buying and unnecessary junk food.

In their recommendation to others, Marcos and Cecilia are effusive in their praise of Shopper’s. They describe it as the go-to place for the best meats, organic produce, cheeses, wines, all within a friendly and welcoming atmosphere.

* * *

Get to know Cecilia and Marco Gonzales

Cecilia Gonzales, 40-Year Customer, Santa Cruz

Occupation: Teacher/Vice Principal

Hobbies: Cooking, yoga, walking, hiking, family activities

Marco Gonzales, 20-Year Customer, Santa Cruz

Occupation: Union Electrician

Hobbies: Coaching kids sports, surfing, hanging out with family, barbecuing

* * *

Recipe of the Week

Crispy Oven Roasted Chicken Breast

Ingredients

• 2 bone-in, skin-on chicken breasts

• 1/2 Tbsp olive oil

• 1 tsp salt (1/2 tsp if the chicken is brined)

• 1/2 tsp garlic powder, or granulated garlic

• 1/2 tsp black pepper, freshly ground

• 1/2 cup cooking oil

Directions

• If possible, prepare chicken brine and brine the chicken breasts for 2 to 4 hours.

• Preheat oven to 400°F.

• Dry chicken breasts with a paper towel and rub all over with olive oil.

• Evenly sprinkle salt and spices on each side and gently pat to make sure the seasoning properly adheres to the surface of the chicken.

• Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil. Fit a cooling rack inside the baking sheet and set aside.

• Heat 1/2 cup of cooking oil (you can use olive oil or any soil you prefer) in a large skillet over medium-high heat.

• Place chicken breast skin side down on the skillet and cook for 2 minutes. Flip and continue cooking for another 2 minutes.

• Transfer the chicken breasts onto the baking sheet, skin side up. Pour about 1 Tbsp of the cooking oil from the skillet over each chicken breast.

• Bake at 400°F for about 45 minutes, until internal temperature of the meat reaches 160°F.

• Let rest for 5 minutes and serve.