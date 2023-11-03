Top 10 ways to volunteer and help fight hunger this November in Santa Cruz County

As fall rolls in, our media feeds become full with images of joyous gatherings, and tables overflowing with food - plenty for everyone. Yet, the reality is, a staggering 1 in 3 residents are food insecure in Santa Cruz County. That’s 1 in 3 of your neighbors facing hunger every single day.
This month, the Volunteer Center of Santa Cruz County has compiled a list of 10 organizations who could use your time and expertise to fight hunger in our community. Many of these organizations have multiple volunteer jobs that need to be filled and love to work with groups. Consider giving a day of service with your colleagues, family, or friends this holiday season.
If you feel a stir within you to contribute, that’s your cue to step forward. Your efforts will nourish your heart, your neighbors, and your community.
1. Community Bridges - Felton
The weekly Thursday morning pantry at Mountain Community Resources in Felton has an ongoing need for new volunteers.
2. Grey Bears, Santa Cruz
Brown Bag Grocery Program Delivery Driver
Deliver bags of fresh produce and essential groceries to isolated seniors.
Assist with food donations and kitchen tasks to support the food program.
3. Homeless Garden Project, Capitola & Santa Cruz
Volunteer at the HGP Store - Santa Cruz or Capitola
Welcome customers and educate them about HGP’s mission while assisting with retail tasks.
Volunteer at the HGP Farm - Santa Cruz
Participate in job training and community education programs on the farm, fostering growth and learning.
4. Meals on Wheels, Santa Cruz, San Lorenzo Valley, and Watsonville
Deliver meals and smiles to homebound seniors as a Meals Delivery Driver.
Sign up to serve Santa Cruz, San Lorenzo Valley, or Watsonville
Office Support Volunteer, Santa Cruz
Provide essential administrative support to the backbone of the Meals on Wheels program.
5. Pajaro Valley Loaves and Fishes, Watsonville, CA
Prepare and serve nutritious meals, and assist with kitchen duties in the community kitchen program.
Secure funding through grant writing to support the kitchen and pantry programs aiding the food-insecure.
6. Second Harvest Food Bank
Would you like to help those in our community access healthy nutritious food? Second Harvest needs volunteers to help sort and pack food, and distribute food across our community.
7. St Francis Catholic Kitchen - Santa Cruz
Join us at our soup kitchen where we serve lunch to 75-100 people in need Monday - Friday.
8. Teen Kitchen Project - Soquel
Ensure timely and loving delivery of meals prepared by teens to clients’ homes.
9. Walnut Avenue Family & Women’s Center - Santa Cruz
Help assemble food bags and support participants in the food donation program.
10. Volunteer Center of Santa Cruz County
Adopt A Family: Hotline Volunteer
Coordinate adoptions and food gift certificates for families in need during the holiday season.
Pack bags for the Healthy Connection Food Distribution Program participants.
Grocery Shopper Volunteer - Retired Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP)
Assist seniors or disabled individuals by grocery shopping for them as a reliable volunteer driver.
Looking for more ways to give back this holiday season? The Volunteer Center’s Holiday Volunteer Guide offers a way for everyone to get involved and ensure our most vulnerable neighbors have the support they need. From presents for kids to writing holiday cards, feeding neighibris to senior tea parties, there are many ways YOU can make a difference: Browse the Holiday Volunteer Guide Now!
What works for you?
The key to gaining all of these benefits from volunteering is to volunteer for a cause that means something to you. We each have different needs when it comes to volunteering. If you are not feeling moved to sign up by any of the opportunities listed here, the Volunteer Center will connect you with an organization that matches your interests and availability:
- Search the Volunteer Center database of ALL volunteer opportunities
- Register as a volunteer so you can be alerted as new opportunities become available.
The Volunteer Center also helps nonprofit organizations find volunteers to support their work. Register as an Organization and let us match your cause to volunteers who care.
ABOUT THE VOLUNTEER CENTER OF SANTA CRUZ COUNTY
The Volunteer Center of Santa Cruz County (VCSCC) has been connecting individuals, organizations and businesses for good since 1967. Each year VCSCSC engages with more than 500 community partners and more than 15,000 volunteers who connect meaningfully to help more than 9,000 residents in need. In addition to volunteer engagement and placement, VCSCC administers 19 programs to support community need, seniors, families, youth, disaster response, and government partnerships to make Santa Cruz County a happier, healthier place to live. For more information, visit scvolunteercenter.org or find us on Facebook and Instagram.
