Riley Engel (she/her) comes to Lookout as a Community and Commerce intern, working to promote sales, memberships, and making connections in the community.

A double major at the University of California Santa Cruz in Business Economics Management and Film & Digital Media, Riley is set to graduate this Spring of 2022.

She has experience working with community outreach and building throughout her other internships and positions at other local institutions such as the Museum of Art & History. She enjoys hiking and the nature surrounding Santa Cruz, and wants to help bring together the community through this digital news medium.