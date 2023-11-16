Weekender: An art-poetry combo downtown, DNA’s new one-two comedy punch and holiday lights are nigh

Hi friends,

New podcast idea: I’m going to allow people to tell their traffic-in-Santa-Cruz stories, then just never post them for download. Traffic stories — everyone wants to talk about them, and no one wants to hear about them.

Now, on with the show.

This Just In!

DNA’s Comedy Lab is hosting a New Year’s Eve Eve show on Dec. 30 at the new Scotts Valley Performing Arts Center, featuring comedian Myq Kaplan. R&B star Corinne Bailey Rae is set to perform at the Rio on Feb. 9. Local novelist Clifford Mae Henderson introduces her new book at Bookshop Santa Cruz on Jan. 18. The fine Irish folk group Altan will perform at Kuumbwa on March 13. And look for the latest collaboration between California legends Dave Alvin and Victor Krummenacher, called The Third Mind, dropping into Moe’s Alley on Jan. 19.

B9: What’s what in the week ahead

Here they are, nine necessary know-abouts for the week ahead. It’s the B9:

A vivid and lovingly presented tour of many of the great folklorico dance traditions of Mexico comes at you all in one place at “México en el Corazón.” Taylor Swift songs, a string quartet, lots and lots of candles — it’s a strange mixture , but so’s salted caramel and people love it. No doubt, I love me some Bruce Springsteen. But, if I’m being honest, he’s only my second-favorite Bruce of all time. Numero Uno, in my book, is this guy . We all know the magic of the fairytale, but seeing “ Cinderella ” as a ballet in full costume with music from Prokofiev makes it all come to life. “Americana” was a genre invented for artists like Alejandro Escovedo , whose roots reach into punk, blues, California rock, jazz and mariachi. The immortal power of Led Zeppelin meets bad-ass chick energy in Zepparella . Happy Birthday to a Santa Cruz original. Jazz/blues master Rebecca Adams gives it one more go for her annual birthday show at Kuumbwa. One of the coolest indie rock acts of the millennium period filling up the intimate space at Moe’s Alley? Yep, Built to Spill is here. This is the week you’re finally going to catch Santa Cruz County’s hippest country-roots band, The Carolyn Sills Combo . And, yes, you can wear rhinestones.

New downtown Santa Cruz exhibition mashes up art and poetry

Deng Ming-Dao’s poem “Increase” lives with an art piece by Adon Valenziano.

“Broadsides,” opening at the M.K. Contemporary Art gallery, presents the work of some of Santa Cruz County’s best-known poets alongside the work of visual artists — with artist Rose Sellery playing matchmaker.

Read more on the show and this weekend’s opening here.

DNA mapping

Santa Cruz comedian DNA. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Our friend DNA of DNA’s Comedy Lab is very sharklike in that he has to keep moving or, apparently, he’ll die. After October’s Santa Cruz Comedy Festival , DNA is ready to jump back into programming the doesn’t-always-play-nice weekly comedy show at The Blue Lagoon in downtown Santa Cruz. The free “Blue Lagoonies” events happen every Tuesday at 8 p.m. (-ish), and are not for the timid.

Also at the Blue Lagoon, DNA will be hosting the great San Francisco veteran comic Marga Gomez for two shows, Friday and Saturday, Dec. 16 and 17. Gomez has performed in Santa Cruz a few times over the years and will be doing a version of her show “Swimming with Lesbians” at the Blue.

DNA will also be trying out the new Scotts Valley Performing Arts Center for a show the night before New Year’s Eve — or New Year’s Eve Eve. The headliner will be comic Myq (think of “Mike”) Kaplan, whose most recent stand-up special was titled “Small, Dork and Handsome.”

Check out these dates — unless you’re not into laughing. In that case, well, we can’t help you.

Holiday lights at county fairgrounds

Wasn’t it just the day before yesterday that the Santa Cruz County Fair closed? Seems like it anyway. Now, the fairgrounds has switched gears with its annual Holiday Lights display. Beginning Nov. 24 — Black Friday — you can take a driving tour of the fairgrounds and its two million lights (nope, not a typo) in a three-quarter mile loop Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Christmas Eve, beginning at 5:30 p.m. each evening. Tickets are $20 per car; $40 for RV, bus or limo.

On Friday and Saturday, Dec. 1 and 2, the Holiday Craft and Gift Fair opens at the fairgrounds, and that event will include a walk-through tour of the Holiday Lights display after 5:30 p.m. each evening. Tickets for the walk-through tour are $10 adults; $5 children 6-11; free for kids under 6.

Earworm of the Week

Like every generation before it, Gen Z will soon be inheriting American popular culture — and, yes, that includes jazz. In recent weeks, I’ve been exploring the music of the young jazz vocalist known as Laufey (pronounced “loy-vay”). If you’re not familiar with her, she was born and raised in Iceland, with an Icelandic father and a Chinese mother. She came up as a cello prodigy — her mother and maternal grandfather were professional violinists in China. But since 2020, she’s emerged as a distinctive voice in distinctly American jazz balladry, with a soulful cabaret sound reminiscent of Chet Baker but leavened by a youthful sense of irony and dry humor. A good jump into Laufey’s music is the odd-duck little jewel “Valentine,” in which she coos that being in love is “kind of weird.” (I’ll bet Nellie McKay is an influence.) Her vocal color and tone have the seen-it-all sophistication of an older singer, but she’s no retro stylist. You can certainly discern a freshness to her approach. If you can stomach it before Thanksgiving, Laufey has just dropped her own take on “Winter Wonderland” on Spotify. But, for now at least, “Valentine” gives you an appealing taste of this sure-to-be significant young singer. Soon, no one will need a hint on how to pronounce her name.

Santa Cruz County Trivia

What does the city of Santa Cruz have in common with the city of Nogales, Arizona?

Last week: Longtime Santa Cruzan Arianne Phillips has been nominated three times for an Academy Award in the area of costume design. One of Hollywood’s most stylish and innovative costume professionals, Arianne was nominated for an Oscar for her work in the Johnny Cash biopic “Walk the Line,” the period romance “W.E.” and Quentin Tarantino’s 1960s epic “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.” Her other credits include “Hedwig and the Angry Inch,” “A Single Man” and last year’s “Don’t Worry Darling” … and, oh yeah, she also dressed Madonna, for years.



