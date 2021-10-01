Plan your tour: Open Studios is back the first three weekends in October

Open Studios is your opportunity to explore creativity in Santa Cruz County. For 35 years, Arts Council Santa Cruz County’s goal has been simple: connect artists with people who love art.

For the first three weekends in October, artists from the redwoods to the bay open their studios so that friends, neighbors, and strangers from near and far can discover art in this stunning county.

There are seasoned artists who’ve participated since 1986, talented newcomers, and makers and creators of all kinds. Neighbors, friends, collectors and art lovers are invited to meet the artists, see their creative process up close, and buy art directly from the source.

“We’re so happy to be producing the tour again this year,” said Ann Ostermann, Open Studios Director for Arts Council Santa Cruz County. “Artists are really looking forward to having one on one conversations with their visitors after a long year of interacting with folks online. We’ve supplied every artist with face masks, hand sanitizer and signage to keep themselves, their families, their helpers and their guests safe during the tour.’

Open Studios takes place the first three weekends of October, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Studios are divided between North and South County (with the Santa Cruz Yacht Harbor as the dividing point) on the following schedule:

October 2-3: South County artists

October 9-10: North County artists

October 16-17: All County weekend featuring select artists