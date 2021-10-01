Plan your tour: Open Studios is back the first three weekends in October
This month, join Arts Council Santa Cruz County for the return of the Open Studios Art Tour, a free self-guided tour that invites the public into nearly 300 artist studios working in dozens of mediums across Santa Cruz County.
Open Studios is your opportunity to explore creativity in Santa Cruz County. For 35 years, Arts Council Santa Cruz County’s goal has been simple: connect artists with people who love art.
Locate artists’ studios & plan your tourDownload the FREE app on iTunes & Google Play (keyword: Open Studios Santa Cruz)
For the first three weekends in October, artists from the redwoods to the bay open their studios so that friends, neighbors, and strangers from near and far can discover art in this stunning county.
There are seasoned artists who’ve participated since 1986, talented newcomers, and makers and creators of all kinds. Neighbors, friends, collectors and art lovers are invited to meet the artists, see their creative process up close, and buy art directly from the source.
“We’re so happy to be producing the tour again this year,” said Ann Ostermann, Open Studios Director for Arts Council Santa Cruz County. “Artists are really looking forward to having one on one conversations with their visitors after a long year of interacting with folks online. We’ve supplied every artist with face masks, hand sanitizer and signage to keep themselves, their families, their helpers and their guests safe during the tour.’
Open Studios takes place the first three weekends of October, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Studios are divided between North and South County (with the Santa Cruz Yacht Harbor as the dividing point) on the following schedule:
October 2-3: South County artists
October 9-10: North County artists
October 16-17: All County weekend featuring select artists
Pick up an artist guideFind artists in your neighborhood, by medium, or simply browse through the guide and find artwork that captures your eye.
Download the FREE appAvailable on iTunes & Google Play (search for “Open Studios Art Tour”)
Check out the Preview Exhibit at Santa Cruz Art LeagueThe exhibit opens Friday, October 1st as part of the First Friday Art Tour and runs through October 17th.
Visit the Satellite Preview Exhibit at the R. Blitzer GalleryLocated at 2801 Mission Street in Santa Cruz. The exhibit opens on Friday, October 1st as part of the First Friday Art Tour and will be open to the public through Oct. 17th.
Visit one or 100!No one is keeping score. Spend a day or just a few minutes. Open Studios is a self-guided, free tour. Cater it to your style and mood.
This year, more than ever, it’s taken a lot of planning and rearranging to prepare for the tour. The payoff comes in the form of new connections, art sales, and a renewed sense of joy in sharing the artistic process.
— Ann Ostermann, Open Studios Director