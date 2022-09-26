Find strength in “Testament”, coming to the Santa Cruz Symphony October 29th

As autumn swiftly approaches, so do the trials and tribulations which oft accompany such a formidable season. The Santa Cruz Symphony hopes to instill a sense of strength and resilience to help brave these coming months, as they eagerly continue their 2022 - 2023 Concert Season with Testament, coming to town on Saturday, October 29 and Sunday, October 30.

Serving as the Symphony’s second show of the season, Testament is dedicated to testaments of courage, resolve, and the endurance of the human spirit told through music. The program will featuring the Tchaikovsky’s Symphony no. 6 Pathetique and Valentin Silvestrov’s Prayer for Ukraine, as well as Bartok’s Viola Concerto performed by featured viola soloist, Yuchen Lu.

"Testament" by Santa Cruz Symphony Join the Symphony for a dedication to the endurance of the human spirit told through music. Saturday, October 29, 2022 at 7:30pm at the Civic Auditorium in Santa Cruz and Sunday, October 30, 2022 at 2:00pm at the Henry J Mello Center in Watsonville.

About Yuchen Lu, featured viola soloist

Testament‘s featured viola soloist is 22-year-old Yuchen Lu. Lu is known for winning first place at the 36th Irving M. Klein International String Competition. Thousands worldwide watched nine semifinalists via livestream compete for cash prizes and performance contracts from June 5th through 6th. A jury of seven determined the winners, which were announced June 6th. Lu was announced as winning first prize, carrying a purse of $13,000.

Lu is currently studying for his Masters of Music at the Juilliard School with Carol Rodland. Previously, he studied at the New England Conservatory with Kim Kashkashian. Lu attended a high school affiliated with the Shanghai Conservatory of Music from 2010 to 2016, where he studied with Li Sheng. He also won second prize at the Lionel Tertis viola competition. Lu has attended the Morningside Music Bridge Summer Festival, and was also a member of the Seiji Ozawa Orchestra Academy. This past summer, Lu participated in the Marlboro Music Festival.

"Testament" presented by the Santa Cruz Symphony