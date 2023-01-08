Copyright © 2023, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
help@lookoutlocal.com
Weather

WATCH: Fierce winter storms batter Santa Cruz County. See the devastation in videos.

By Kevin Painchaud
Source:  Lookout Santa Cruz 

Lookout photojournalist Kevin Painchaud spend the past week crisscrossing Santa Cruz County, capturing video of the winter storms. See some of the highlights below.

Share

Lookout photojournalist Kevin Painchaud spend the past week crisscrossing Santa Cruz County, capturing video of the winter storms. See the highlights below:

Soquel Creek Raging

Soquel Creek raged after New Year’s Eve weekend due to heavy rains, causing severe damage to both residential homes and businesses. (Video contributed by Anton Ganeshalingam.)

×

Soquel Creek Raging

Soquel Fire Department floods

The heavy rains caused flooding and damage to business and homes in Soquel over the News Years weekend. The Soquel fire department even received flooding into its firehouse. (Video contributed by Anton Ganeshalingam.)

×

Soquel Fire Department getting flooded

Rio Del Mar flooded by huge swells

High tides and huge swells overwhelmed Rio Del Mar beach and flooded the flats in the area on Thursday.

×

Rio Del Mar getting flooded by high tide and huge swells.

Flooding on the streets of Rio Del Mar

High tides and huge swells overwhelmed Rio Del Mar beach and flooded the flats in the area on Thursday.

×

Rio Del Mar gets flooded

×

Flooded streets of Rio Del Mar

Drone footage of the damage to the Capitola Wharf

High tides and huge swells destroyed large sections of the Capitola Wharf.

×

Drone footage of the damage to the Capitola Wharf.

Heavy damage to the Seacliff State Beach Pier

The battered Seacliff State Beach Pier. Recorded on Thursday January 5, 2023.

×

Heavy damage done to the Seacliff State Beach Pier

WeatherLatest NewsWatsonvilleCapitola & SoquelAptosSanta CruzCivic LifeCoast LifeInstagram
Kevin Painchaud

Kevin Painchaud is a professional photographer. He has shot for various publications for the last 30 years. His photographs have been seen in various news sites nationwide, including ABC news, CBS news, CNN, MSNBC and more. Most recently, Kevin had been shooting for the Santa Cruz Sentinel and is still currently shooting for the magazine Growing Up In Santa Cruz. Kevin is also an Emmy nominated director/ producer and has been involved in film and TV for over 25 years.

More from Kevin Painchaud

Latest Stories

More Latest News


📨 VISIT THE LOOKOUT NEWSLETTER & TEXT CENTER

Be the first to know all the big, breaking news in Santa Cruz. Sign up to get Lookout alerts sent straight to your phone here or below.