WATCH: Fierce winter storms batter Santa Cruz County. See the devastation in videos.

Lookout photojournalist Kevin Painchaud spend the past week crisscrossing Santa Cruz County, capturing video of the winter storms. See the highlights below:



Soquel Creek Raging

Soquel Creek raged after New Year’s Eve weekend due to heavy rains, causing severe damage to both residential homes and businesses. (Video contributed by Anton Ganeshalingam.)

Soquel Fire Department floods

The heavy rains caused flooding and damage to business and homes in Soquel over the News Years weekend. The Soquel fire department even received flooding into its firehouse. (Video contributed by Anton Ganeshalingam.)

Rio Del Mar flooded by huge swells

High tides and huge swells overwhelmed Rio Del Mar beach and flooded the flats in the area on Thursday.

Flooding on the streets of Rio Del Mar

High tides and huge swells destroyed large sections of the Capitola Wharf.

Heavy damage to the Seacliff State Beach Pier

The battered Seacliff State Beach Pier. Recorded on Thursday January 5, 2023.