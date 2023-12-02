Capitola police arrested a Soquel woman on charges of vehicular manslaughter and hit and run causing death on Friday afternoon. Police say their investigation into the death of Debra Towne, 70, is ongoing.

Capitola police on Friday arrested a Soquel woman on charges of vehicular manslaughter and hit and run causing death as part of their ongoing investigation into a crash that took the life of 70-year-old Debra Towne on Nov. 18.

After Capitola Police Chief Andy Dally announced the arrest Friday afternoon, Towne’s daughter told Lookout that she’s feeling some relief but still has many questions.

“I’m relieved that they found her,” said Adrienne West, adding she’s looking forward to understanding more of what happened that day.

Capitola police officers arrested Aurora Lopez, a 58-year-old Soquel resident, and booked her in the Santa Cruz County Jail.

Police say they responded to a hit-and-run collision in the area of Crossroads Loop and Bay Avenue on Nov. 18 at around 8:30 p.m. Towne was walking southbound on Bay Avenue crossing Crossroads Loop when a vehicle hit her and then left the scene of the crash.

Police said the suspect vehicle was described as a dark-colored SUV with “skinny” headlights. The police department offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to her arrest. Two donors then each added $5,000, making the total $20,000 for information leading to her arrest.

Cpt. Sarah Ryan said because police made their determination Lopez was their suspect from their investigation, no one from the public received the reward. However, she said an anonymous tip to the police Friday provided the location of Lopez and they were able to find her at around 1:10 p.m.

Capitola police are encouraging anyone with additional information related to the incident to contact their tip line at 831-475-2791 to help with their ongoing investigation.