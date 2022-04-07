Dynamic local business leaders tell how they defied the odds to achieve success

Get your tickets for the series premiere Don't Call it a Comeback Hear local business leaders share tales of how innovation, flexibility and a passion for what they do helped them defy the odds. Dream Inn Buy your tickets | $20

Event Santa Cruz and the Santa Cruz County Chamber have combined forces to bring a new monthly event series to Santa Cruz County. The in-person event will spotlight some of Santa Cruz County’s most dynamic entrepreneurs and business leaders.

Titled Santa Cruz Stories, the experience will feature a panel of presenters who will share tales of inspiration, perseverance and success.

Event Santa Cruz founder Matthew Swinnerton emcees a past panelist event. (Santa Cruz County Chamber & Event Santa Cruz)

The series premiere happens Wednesday, April 20 from 6-8 p.m. at beloved local landmark, The Dream Inn in Santa Cruz. This month’s panelists will share how innovation, flexibility and passion helped them defy the odds.

Presenters include:



Anita Pedford, Wildseeds Utility Cream

Diego Felix, Colectivo Felix

Emmanuel Guzman, Santa Cruz Skateboards

Jen Zeszut, Goodles

Nick Pavlina and Taylor West, Humble Sea Brewing Co.

Sindy Hernandez, Queen’s Shoes & More

Musical Guest: Mak Nova

Guests are invited to enjoy a festive atmosphere that features live music and the opportunity to connect with and learn from these local business phenoms. Tickets are $20 and can be bought online here. Food and drinks will also be available for purchase.

Event sponsors include The Dream Inn, Lookout Santa Cruz and Miller Maxfield Inc.

About the Santa Cruz County Chamber

Since 1889, the Santa Cruz County Chamber of Commerce has been committed to promoting the economic vitality and prosperity of Santa Cruz County. The Chamber continues to be the driving force in the County’s economic environment, ensuring that opportunities can be realized, risks can be mitigated, and businesses can thrive. As both a visionary for and steward of the economic environment, the Chamber provides the nexus for business, government, and education and fosters the collective awareness, understanding and voice for the local community. Learn more at santacruzchamber.org.

About Event Santa Cruz

Established in 2013, Event Santa Cruz is an organization dedicated to showcasing thriving local businesses and the people behind them. For more information about Event Santa Cruz and future events, visit EventSantaCruz.com or their Facebook page.