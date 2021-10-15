Jump into the drivers seat: METRO is offering $4k in hiring bonuses

Established in 1968, Santa Cruz METRO transports more than 5 million passengers a year! Safely escorting riders across Highway 17, into both the downtown Transit Centers of Watsonville and Santa Cruz, and across the County using their fleet of 94 buses.

Today, you, or someone you know who loves to drive, could look to join that fleet and offer a much needed service to the commuters of our County – by applying today to be Santa Cruz METRO bus driver. Santa Cruz METRO is now accepting applications through October 24th, 2021 for Bus Operators (drivers) and encouraging applicants with a generous $4,000 hiring bonus.

No driving experience is required. METRO will pay to train you onsite and help you get your Class B License. METRO also offers excellent benefits including paying for 95% of medical and 100% of dental, vision, and life insurance.

(Santa Cruz METRO)

In addition, METRO offers a CalPERS Retirement Pension. Pay starts at $19.97 per hour, then after completing probation increases to $23.75 per hour and employees receive a 5% yearly raise for six years.

The enticing, $4,000 hiring bonus for any new Bus Operators will be paid in three installments including $500 after training, $1,500 after completing probation, and $2,000 a year after completing probation.