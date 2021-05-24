Important shovels in the ground: Sights of groundbreaking at Live Oak health care, affordable housing campus

Residents of Live Oak have been pushing for years for more health care and dental services in the area, as well as affordable housing, and those efforts are a little closer to reality after a groundbreaking Saturday for a new wellness complex.

Santa Cruz Community Health, Dientes Community Dental Care and MidPen Housing are partnering at the complex coming up at 1500 Capitola Road, which aims to deliver a 20,000-square foot pediatrics-focused facility and an 11-chair dental clinic in 2022 and 57 affordable residential units in 2023.

“This will positively impact the community,” said Diana Valadez, Santa Cruz County Health Clinic patient and mother. “And I’m sure there will be no more social injustice. Since we all have the right to decent care and easier access.”

Lookout’s Kevin Painchaud was on hand Saturday as Santa Cruz County health care leaders, politicians and community members took part in a ceremony.

Here’s what he saw: