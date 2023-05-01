Santa Cruz County’s library buildout is almost done; here’s a quick guide to where the branches stand

Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here.

In 2016, Santa Cruz County voters approved Measure S — a $67 million bond measure to rebuild or remodel 10 county libraries — by a 70% majority. Voters were told to expect completion of the work by the end of 2025. Now, as work winds to a close, that deadline has largely been met.

The Boulder Creek, Capitola, Felton and La Selva Beach branches all reopened by spring 2021, and the Scotts Valley and Live Oak branches reopened in August and October 2022, respectively. The Aptos branch is currently under construction and is on track for a fall 2023 reopening. Meanwhile, the Live Oak annex project — a multiuse space for programming, study rooms and recreation within the Simpkins Family Swim Center complex off of 17th Avenue — is expected to open around the same time.

That means only the downtown branch, the central point of focus around the November 2022 general election’s Measure O , has yet to break ground. But that’s expected to change soon.

The city council gave its final approval in March to the mixed-used project that will also include affordable housing and a parking garage, and no regulatory or legal actions have slowed it down. Yolande Wilburn, library director for Santa Cruz Public Libraries (SCPL), said that’s a major step toward finally breaking ground.

“We can say that this project is now shovel-ready, so give us the money,” she said. Wilburn added that Santa Cruz Public Libraries will request an additional $10 million through the California State Library’s Building Forward, a grant that supports local library maintenance, capital projects, technology upgrades and the purchase of devices. Wilburn said SCPL will submit the grant proposal by May 18.

The Friends of the Santa Cruz Public Libraries — a local nonprofit that has supported Santa Cruz Public Libraries through fundraising, volunteer services, advocacy and more — is a key player in all the library builds, too, said Wilburn, particularly with regard to construction components and collections. She said the group raised around $500,000 for the Aptos library’s interior design, higher-end furniture and local history curations. Next, the group is aiming to raise $2 million for additional features in the downtown library.

“We wouldn’t be able to do or have these things without them,” said Wilburn. “Friends does a phenomenal job of raising money for us and supporting the libraries in a variety of ways.”

The San Luis Obispo-based architecture group Ten Over Studio is in charge of the affordable housing component of the downtown project — 124 income-restricted units with a three-story parking garage. The group is currently working on submitting its grants, said Wilburn.

Further, Wilburn said she expects the City of Santa Cruz to go out for the final $27 million of the Measure S bond, which was reserved for the downtown library project. She expects that to be approved at the Library Joint Power Authority board meeting in August.

Wilburn expects groundbreaking to happen in 2024, with completion hopeful for the end of 2026.

To see the status of the branch closest to you, scroll through the list below.

Fully reopened

Boulder Creek

Address: 13390 West Park Ave., Boulder Creek

Hours: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Status: Reopened May 2022

New amenities: New HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning), plumbing, entry, electrical and lighting; Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA)-compliant upgrades; revamped children’s area

Footprint: 4,500 square feet

The Capitola branch library opened in June 2021. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Capitola

Address: 2005 Wharf Rd., Capitola

Hours: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 1-5 p.m. Sunday

Status: Reopened June 2021

New amenities: Total renovation that includes larger meeting rooms, expanded children’s area, study rooms and solar panels

Footprint: 11,700 square feet

Felton

Address: 6121 Gushee St., Felton

Hours: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Status: Reopened February 2020

New amenities: New facility with free computers and wifi, new teen and children’s areas, new community room and a discovery park

Footprint: 9,000 square feet

The Garfield Park branch. (Max Chun / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Garfield Park

Address: 705 Woodrow Ave., Santa Cruz

Hours: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Status: Reopened June 2022

New amenities: Renovated building with a revamped seating area and children’s area and updated landscaping

Footprint: 2,300 square feet

La Selva Beach

Address: 316 Estrella Ave., La Selva Beach

Hours: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday; 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Status: Reopened March 2021

New amenities: Renovation of existing facility with new lighting, electrical and interior finishes, updated seating areas and an expanded outdoor deck

Footprint: 2,230 square feet

Live Oak

Address: 2380 Portola Dr., Santa Cruz

Hours: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Status: Reopened October 2022

New amenities: Renovation of existing facility with a new learning space for the children’s area, new ceilings and walls, including a wall between the children’s collection and the reading lounge and homework room

Footprint: 13,500 square feet

The Scotts Valley branch. (Max Chun / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Scotts Valley

Address: 251 Kings Village Rd., Scotts Valley

Hours: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Status: Reopened August 2022

New amenities: Renovated facility with a new roof, a new HVAC system and a revamped parking lot

Footprint: 13,150 square feet

Under construction, reopening soon

Aptos

Address: 7695 Soquel Dr., Aptos

Status: Reopening fall 2023

New amenities: New facility with community, meeting and study rooms, a new garden area, a local history section curated by Aptos historians John and Karen Hibble and updated energy systems

Footprint: 12,000 square feet

Branciforte

Address: 230 Gault St., Santa Cruz

Status: Reopening May 13

New amenities: Renovation of existing facility including updated reading areas, electrical and telecommunication upgrades, a new children’s area and updated landscaping.

Footprint: 6,800 square feet

A rendering of the Live Oak library branch annex. (Via County of Santa Cruz)