Boardwalk’s summer music and movie slate heavy on party faves and crowd-pleasers

The Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk has announced its plans for summer in the realm of live music and movies. Last year, the Boardwalk introduced a new setup for its live music series, switching it from Fridays to Thursdays , moving the stage from the big beach bandstand to a smaller area on the Boardwalk, and focusing on local/regional acts instead of big-name oldies acts. For 2023, the Boardwalk will continue that plan , featuring live music every Thursday at 8:30 p.m., beginning June 15, on the Colonnade stage near the Pirate Ship. Bands include such local party favorites as Extra Large, Santa Cruda and Pacific Roots.

As for Fridays, this summer, like last, will feature movies on the beach , beginning June 16 with the — what else? — Santa Cruz classic “The Lost Boys.” The movies are set to begin at 9 p.m. every Friday through Aug. 11, and will feature such popular titles as “Mamma Mia!,” “Shrek” and “Top Gun: Maverick.”

And all of it — music and movies — is free admission.