Copyright © 2023, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
help@lookoutlocal.com
Coast Life

Boardwalk’s summer music and movie slate heavy on party faves and crowd-pleasers

A band performs on the Colonnade Stage at the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk
(Via Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk)
By Wallace Baine
Source:  Lookout Santa Cruz 

Kicking off in mid-June, the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk’s free summer entertainment offerings feature bands on the Colonnade stage on Thursday nights and movies on the beach on Fridays.

Share

This story was originally featured in this week’s Weekender newsletter. Be first the first to hear about arts and entertainment news in Santa Cruz County — sign up for Wallace’s email newsletter here and and text alerts here.

The Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk has announced its plans for summer in the realm of live music and movies. Last year, the Boardwalk introduced a new setup for its live music series, switching it from Fridays to Thursdays, moving the stage from the big beach bandstand to a smaller area on the Boardwalk, and focusing on local/regional acts instead of big-name oldies acts. For 2023, the Boardwalk will continue that plan, featuring live music every Thursday at 8:30 p.m., beginning June 15, on the Colonnade stage near the Pirate Ship. Bands include such local party favorites as Extra Large, Santa Cruda and Pacific Roots.

As for Fridays, this summer, like last, will feature movies on the beach, beginning June 16 with the — what else? — Santa Cruz classic “The Lost Boys.” The movies are set to begin at 9 p.m. every Friday through Aug. 11, and will feature such popular titles as “Mamma Mia!,” “Shrek” and “Top Gun: Maverick.”

A "Lost Boys" movie poster

And all of it — music and movies — is free admission.

Coast LifeWallace BaineThe Here & NowSanta CruzInstagram
Wallace Baine

Wallace Baine is Lookout’s City Life Correspondent, covering arts, music and culture, as well as the people who make Santa Cruz and neighboring communities tick. He also writes “The Here & Now,” a periodic column that offers his take on the news of the day — and the news you’d otherwise miss.

More from Wallace Baine

Latest Stories

More Latest News


📨 VISIT THE LOOKOUT NEWSLETTER & TEXT CENTER

Be the first to know all the big, breaking news in Santa Cruz. Sign up to get Lookout alerts sent straight to your phone here or below.