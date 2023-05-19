A day away in Pescadero: Sea lions at Año Nuevo, an award-winning tavern and baby goats

Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here.

“Nature doesn’t hurry, yet everything is accomplished” — Lao Tzu

The 30 miles of Highway 1 between Pescadero and Año Nuevo State Park cuts through dunes, marshes and farmland, with a backdrop of stunning coastline. It’s a pretty drive, ripe for exploration — and yet most of us have only whizzed past the road signs.

I beg you to stop and look around, for this stretch of coast is, in many ways, the essence of Santa Cruz. This is where strawberries and artichokes, Brussels sprouts and the Slow Food movement hail from. The many beaches are not ideal for swimming or tanning, as they tend to be windy with shockingly cold water and dangerous rip currents, but most are wide, flat and walkable.

What to bring Days away — and particularly this one along the coast — beg for a tote bag of extras: a warm layer, walking shoes with good socks, definitely binoculars, a hat that won’t blow off, sunscreen and a full water bottle. Note, cellphone service along Highway 1 can be spotty.

We are in the midst of a big, bountiful spring in California and this section of coast is a joy right now. Female elephant seals are going through their annual catastrophic molt at Año Nuevo State Park. It’s migration season for hundreds of species of birds that stop to rest at Pescadero Marsh. Nearby Harley Farms is at the peak of goat kidding season. The farm has welcomed 108 babies thus far this year, with half a dozen added just last Saturday morning. (The baby goat count is updated here .)

This day away is a gem. The food is outstanding, intensely personal and unassuming. Options for great walks are plentiful — it’s an overstatement to call them hikes, for the terrain is beach-adjacent and flat unless you happen to wander over a sand dune.

This is a day that embraces the pleasure of observation, lovely when it is sunny, but equally compelling with a jacket in the fog.

