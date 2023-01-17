COVID Dashboard: “Tripledemic” waning, booster uptake still low — but above both state and national levels

News of the week

The third winter with COVID brought concerns of not just a corona surge, but the grim possibility of a COVID, flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) triple threat packing hospitals and pushing personnel to their limits. Though all three illnesses certainly spiked during December, the current trends are encouraging across the board.

Locally, COVID cases have continued to decline. The county recorded 375 active cases as of Tuesday’s update from the Santa Cruz County Health Services Agency . That’s 23 fewer than the county’s last update on Thursday, Jan. 12. No new deaths were reported locally, keeping the county’s pandemic death toll at 276.

With COVID levels dropping, both flu and RSV cases are following suit as well, pointing to signs that the “tripledemic” that healthcare professionals feared earlier this winter may be subsiding.

County Health Officer Dr. Cal Gordon said that both flu and RSV wastewater data has shown a decline in community prevalence beginning in the new year. He added that hospital admissions for both are down as well, but that RSV is still the most common reason for people to be hospitalized — especially kids ages 5 and under. Meanwhile, the flu packed a major punch earlier this winter.

Gordon said that the county saw its highest ever hospitalization rates for the flu, aside from the 2017-18 winter. Now, he said, both flu hospitalizations and test positivity rate are on the decline, and that we are likely past the flu season’s peak.

“We’re not through the tripledemic yet, although I think, from what we can tell, we’re on the other side of the slope.”

That observation holds true within the walls of Dominican Hospital as well. Disaster Coordinator Paul Angelo said that he can “confidently say” that COVID, flu and RSV numbers are all falling. He also said that COVID is presenting differently nowadays. When the pandemic started, Angelo said that there was a high number of ICU admissions, but now, even those admitted to the hospital with the virus are not as ill, and that the number of patients coming in with COVID are dropping consistently.

“About a week ago, we were seeing around 15 patients per day, and now we’re looking at about 10, and admitting far fewer than that,” he said.

According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) data, Santa Cruz and San Benito Counties have joined Monterey County in the “substantial” tier of community COVID transmission as of Tuesday . Santa Clara and San Benito remain in the “high” tier as of Tuesday. “Substantial” transmission is 50 to 100 cases per 100,000 people, and “high” transmission is 100 or more cases per 100,000 people. As of Tuesday, Santa Cruz County counts 79 weekly cases per 100,000 people.

Still, that weekly case count was at 228 per 100,000 people as recently as the end of December. The decline in cases has been both welcome and consistent.

Gordon said that, though the numbers show a decline, it’s difficult to gauge the true magnitude of said decline.

“We can’t hang our hat anymore on the positive PCR tests, because people are just not coming in to get tested nearly to the degree they were,” he said, citing the usual culprits of at-home testing and COVID fatigue as the reasons for the lack of PCR testing. “We’ve really moved from having a common response to protect everyone to personal accountability.

Gordon considers us “fortunate” that we haven’t seen a new variant that causes more severe illness, leading to more deaths. That said, he isn’t convinced that the new variants are weaker. Rather, increased immunity in the population from vaccines and exposure to the virus has provided a certain level of protection.

He added that available antivirals like Paxlovid continue to be effective in treating COVID infections, and that hospitalizations have stayed flat locally and statewide. However, bivalent booster uptake remains low.

According to the California Department of Public Health, only 31.1% of eligible Santa Cruz County residents have received the bivalent jab. That said, the county’s rate is above that of the state, which currently sits at 22.9%, and double the national rate of 15.9% for people ages 5 and older. Gordon said the good news is that the county’s most vulnerable population, those aged 65 and older, have the highest local bivalent booster uptake rate at 55.1% — well above the national rate of 39% for that same age group.

“That’s still not enough,” he said. “They’re often in a congregate setting, and are the ones who are likely to go to the hospital for COVID. It’s the exact group you want to get vaccinated.”

Gordon said that some semblance of population immunity, rather than a weaker variant, could be the reason for decreasing case counts and seemingly less severe infections. Angelo is less sure. He said that initially, boosted patients were clearly better off than their unboosted counterparts. Now, he’s seeing far fewer admissions across the board, regardless of how long it’s been since the patients last vaccine dose. Still, he said, most of these people have received at least their primary series.

“It’s made it hard to tell whether or not the bivalent vaccines made a big difference there, or if this variant is just not making people as sick,” said Angelo.

Still, even if that is the case, Angelo said that precautions in healthcare facilities aren’t going away anytime soon.

“Healthcare facilities are still going to expect you to socially distance and mask to protect the workers and population in the hospital, which can be immunocompromised and get sicker,” he said.

The updated, Omicron-targeting bivalent booster shot is now widely available at local drugstores and healthcare providers.

Walgreens is booked out about one week in advance at the Scotts Valley and Santa Cruz locations, but has openings at its Freedom location as soon as Tuesday. Safeway and CVS’s county locations now have immediate availability for people ages five and older who have received a primary series.

Currently, Paxlovid is the available medication, showing an 89% reduction in hospitalization and death, and it must be taken within five days of the onset of symptoms to be effective.

Vaccinations and precautions are still strongly recommended.

