COVID-19 updates in Santa Cruz County: Infections, hospitalizations, deaths and demographic data

The What: Santa Cruz County’s COVID-19 positivity rate continues to slow down. As of this week, the 14-day average was minus-49%.

According to county data, there were a total of 4,115 active COVID-19 cases, a number on a steady decline from previous weeks.

14-day Average (Santa Cruz County public health)

How Santa Cruz County compares: The county is currently in the red tier, indicating the highest level of infectious spread. This level is the same as our neighbors in Northern and Central California, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In addition, the state as a whole is also currently in the red tier.

As of Thursday, 73.8% of Santa Cruz County residents were fully vaccinated, a minimal increase from the week prior and slightly higher than the statewide figure of 70.3%. However, as Lookout reported on Dec. 10, a quirk in the state reporting figures could be artificially reducing that number, increasing it by as much as 5%. This would put the county more in line with its neighbors.

Neighboring Santa Clara and San Mateo counties had fully vaccinated rates of 84.6% and 83.2%, respectively; Monterey County stood at 70.8%, and San Benito County was 74.4% fully vaccinated. Marin County was at 85.8%, the second-highest in the state to Imperial County’s 88.3%.

Current cases, hospitalizations and deaths: As of Thursday, Santa Cruz County had several thousand fewer cases than it did a week ago due to the backlogged cases being taken off the dashboard. Hospitalizations, which health officials have said typically lag behind case rates by about two weeks, are also a bit lower, with 28 county residents reported hospitalized — down from 33 last week.

Local COVID-19 patients are treated at either Dominican Hospital or Watsonville Community Hospital Dominican spokesperson Kevin Kimbrough said that there are 25 COVID-positive patients as of Thursday, the same as last week. Of those, he said only one is fully vaccinated and boosted, 11 are partially vaccinated, and 13 are not vaccinated.

According to a hospital representative, Watsonville Community Hospital has three COVID-positive patients as of Thursday. One is unvaccinated, and two are vaccinated. To what degree they are immunized was not made immediately clear.

Active Cases - Feb. 15 (Santa Cruz County public health)

Geographic breakdown: The city of Santa Cruz had more than 26% of the county’s overall cases as of Thursday.

Since the start of the pandemic nearly two years ago, South County has seen the highest number of cases among local regions. In particular, Watsonville has had more than 40% of the total number of cases despite comprising about 30% of the overall population.

Given current demand for COVID testing, a testing site run by Inspire Diagnostics has opened at the Santa Cruz County Fairgrounds and is available to the entire community. Inspire has been partnering with the County Office of Education to test county educators and students and their family members at several other sites across the county. Registration is required.

The fairgrounds testing site, at 2601 E. Lake Ave. in Watsonville, is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Inspire fairgrounds site is in addition to the three run by the company in partnership with the COE — at Cabrillo College, the offices of the Pajaro Valley Unified School District and at the COE offices in Santa Cruz — that are open only to county educators, students and their families.

Known Cases - Feb. 16 (Santa Cruz County public health)

The city of Santa Cruz has also expanded its testing capacity, and last month closed a temporary encampment at Depot Park to make room for the testing site there.

Also changing is official guidance on masking. Aligning with many of its Bay Area neighbors and general state guidance, Santa Cruz County will relax its indoor mask mandate for vaccinated individuals next week. However, health officials still urge wearing masks in crowded spaces, and to ditch cloth masks and upgrade to N95, KN95 or KF94 face masks — and continued to stress that residents should get vaccinated or boosters shots as soon as eligible.

As of Thursday, appointments were available as soon that day at local pharmacies, where availability had been about two weeks out during the peak of the Omicron surge.