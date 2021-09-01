Copyright © 2021, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
The entrance to the Watsonville Police Department.
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
K-12 Education

Watsonville police: 13-year-old brandished a knife at Cesar Chavez Middle School

By Grace Stetson
Source:  Lookout Santa Cruz 

The Watsonville Police Department reported Wednesday afternoon that a 13-year-old student at Cesar Chavez Middle School has been arrested, following an armed confrontation with another student. No one was injured in the altercation, and the suspect is currently awaiting processing at juvenile hall.

Calling to mind the tragedy at Aptos High School just the day prior, a 13-year-old girl from Cesar Chavez Middle School in Watsonville has been arrested for allegedly pulling a knife on another student, police said Wednesday.

This was the second incident this school year, and within the previous 24 hours, involving students and knives on school property. The former incident resulted in one student dying from his injuries; the suspects in that incident are in juvenile hall.

In a statement on the Watsonville Police Department’s Facebook page, officials said the incident — which was witnessed and filmed by students — occurred soon after the start of the school day. Staff quickly intervened and the confrontation was quickly ended with no injuries. Responding officers detained the suspect at approximately 8:40 a.m.

The suspect was arrested on suspicion allegedly brandishing a weapon as well as carrying a weapon on school grounds. She is currently awaiting processing at juvenile hall.

Grace Stetson

Grace Stetson covers affordability and equity issues for Lookout. She earned a master’s degree while focusing on housing issues at Northwestern’s Medill School. After a stint with NBC in New York, Grace is happy to have returned to her native Bay Area and wandered over the hill to explore the cost equation.

