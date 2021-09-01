Watsonville police: 13-year-old brandished a knife at Cesar Chavez Middle School

Calling to mind the tragedy at Aptos High School just the day prior, a 13-year-old girl from Cesar Chavez Middle School in Watsonville has been arrested for allegedly pulling a knife on another student, police said Wednesday.

This was the second incident this school year, and within the previous 24 hours, involving students and knives on school property. The former incident resulted in one student dying from his injuries ; the suspects in that incident are in juvenile hall.

In a statement on the Watsonville Police Department’s Facebook page , officials said the incident — which was witnessed and filmed by students — occurred soon after the start of the school day. Staff quickly intervened and the confrontation was quickly ended with no injuries. Responding officers detained the suspect at approximately 8:40 a.m.

The suspect was arrested on suspicion allegedly brandishing a weapon as well as carrying a weapon on school grounds. She is currently awaiting processing at juvenile hall.