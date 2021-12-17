No local threat in school-violence ‘challenge,’ SC law enforcement, school districts say

Santa Cruz County law enforcement agencies and school districts said they are aware of a social media “challenge” urging students to call in threats of violence Friday to disrupt classes, but officials say they haven’t identified any credible threats at area schools.

“There is no indication of any threat to a Santa Cruz County school,” the county office of education wrote in a letter sent to parents ahead of Friday’s last day of classes in 2021. “However, we take these rumors very seriously. We are in close communication with law enforcement, who have assigned extra resources out of an abundance of caution.”

Emphasizing the usual “if you see something, say something” guidance, the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office and police departments in Watsonville and Santa Cruz released statements about the situation, with all three urging parents and guardians to keep a close eye on their children.

“We are urging parents to monitor their children’s social media use since these threats can often originate on social media,” the sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook. “This includes, but is not limited to TikTok, Snapchat, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.”

Ben Benavidez, principal at Cesar Chavez Middle School in Watsonville, wrote in a letter to parents that police and Pajaro Valley Unified School District officials determined that a social media post threatening a shooting at the school Friday was related to the challenge and “the campus is believed to be safe.”

“Increased security measures including presence of law enforcement and additional safety support will be in place,” Benavidez wrote.

The situation was similar in Santa Cruz.

“We’re working with law enforcement to be prepared for today, but thus far we haven’t dealt with any threats or issues,” Santa Cruz City Schools spokesperson Sam Rolens told Lookout’s Hillary Ojeda on Friday. “All year there have been escalating TikTok prank ‘challenges.’ Some of these show up at our schools and some don’t (mainly our bathrooms have taken a real beating this year due to some ‘destruction’ challenges). We will always take any threats made seriously either way.

“I haven’t heard too much concern from parents,” he added. “For now, we’re not anticipating any issues but we’re prepared to handle something if it comes up.”