Shopper’s Corner customer spotlight: Sarah and Matt Simms

Sarah and Matt Simms, long-time residents of Santa Cruz, have been loyal customers of Shopper’s for the past ten years. In a recent interview, they shared what first got them shopping at Shopper’s Corner and why they keep coming back.

According to Sarah, they were told by a local that Shopper’s was the best grocery store in town when they had just moved from San Francisco. They stopped by for meat and were hooked ever since. Matt added that even though they now live on the Westside, they still shop at Shopper’s regularly because of its convenience and manageable size.

Our kids want to come to Shopper’s: the butchers will chat with them and the checkers are very sweet and friendly to them. — Sarah Simms

The couple expressed their love for Shopper’s high-quality meat and seafood, always fresh produce, and great variety of both conventional and organic selections, with little difference in pricing. Matt shared that he enjoys grilling year-round with Shopper’s salmon, tri-tips, sausages, and thick-cut pork chops, which are amazing in his own brine. Their fajita mix is also a favorite meal for the whole family.

(Paul Eisenberg)

Apart from food, the Simms’ also appreciate Shopper’s dedication to the community. Sarah said, “It’s very much rooted in the community. They sponsor many things. It’s been a community-based institution since 1938.” Matt added that because Shopper’s Corner is family-owned, management is more in touch with what their customers want. They also offer an amazing variety of high-quality locally-sourced products, which they both value.

The Simms’ also enjoys the friendly and helpful staff at Shopper’s. Sarah said, “Everyone is very helpful, and there’s always someone around if you have questions. The checkers—and butchers— are very nice and sweet to our kids who like to unload our groceries; they’re very tolerant by letting them be involved in the shopping process.”

The Simms’ love for Shopper’s goes beyond just the food and convenience. They appreciate its commitment to the community, locally-sourced products, and friendly staff. Shopper’s has been a staple in Santa Cruz since 1938, and it’s clear that it will continue to be a local favorite for years to come.

* * *

Get to know Sarah and Matt Simms

Sarah Simms, 10-Year Customer, Santa Cruz

Occupation: Community Development Outreach Manager

Hobbies: Biking the coast, hiking, the beach, Roaring Camp/Boardwalk family outings, winery/local brewery tastings, cooking

Matt Simms, 10-Year Customer, Santa Cruz

Occupation: Data Scientist

Hobbies: Biking the coast, hiking, the beach, Roaring Camp/Boardwalk family outings, winery/local brewery tastings, cooking

* * *

Recipe of the Week

New York Strip Steak with Garlic Butter

Ingredients

4 New York strip steaks 8-10 ounces each

1 1/2 tablespoons neutral flavored oil such as corn oil, safflower oil, canola oil, grapeseed oil or peanut oil

salt and pepper to taste

4 tablespoons butter

4 garlic cloves smashed

5 sprigs fresh thyme

Instructions