LOCATION: Watsonville, CA

REPORTS TO: Chief Financial Officer (CFO)

SUPERVISES: Bookkeeper

The Accounting Manager supervises Accounts Payable and assists in the financial operations of the Food Bank including (but not limited to): facilitating accounts payable, accounts receivable, payroll, general ledger entries, fixed asset tracking and depreciation, monthly and year-end closings, organizing, recording, reconciling, and other accounting functions as needed and assigned.

JOB DETAILS: This is a full-time, regular, exempt position with an annual salary of between $70 - $77K, DOE. Occasional weekend and evening work may be required.

BENEFITS: For the employee: free dental and vision insurance (shared cost for dependents). Free life, long-term care, long-term disability, and AD&D insurances. Shared cost medical insurance: Kaiser and Blue Shield. Eligibility begins on the first day of month following 30 days of employment (i.e. if you are hired June 20th, you are eligible starting August 1st). This benefit package is valued at an average of over ten thousand dollars a year.

First year: 15 vacation days, 12 sick days, and 10 holidays.

403(b) Retirement Plan: Second Harvest matches employee contributions up to an annual cap.

Employee Assistance Program

JOB SUMMARY: The Accounting Manager supervises Accounts Payable and assists in the financial operations of the Food Bank including (but not limited to): facilitating accounts payable, accounts receivable, payroll, general ledger entries, fixed asset tracking and depreciation, monthly and year-end closings, organizing, recording, reconciling, and other accounting functions as needed and assigned.

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

Accounts Payable :



Approve vendor invoices, verifying coding and all supporting documentation is matched.

Ensure employee share of costs is allocated on all vendor invoices.

Maintain ongoing reconciliation of accounts payable subsidiary ledgers.

Maintains fixed assets and prepaid expense schedules

Obtain competitively priced bids for food and supply purchases for all programs of Second Harvest as determined by the Operations and Program departments.

Produce 1099-Misc forms each January. Maintain vendor records, including acquiring W-9s from all vendors and contacting those who do not comply, as these are needed to determine which vendors qualify for 1099-Misc income forms.

Accounts Receivable :



Reconciliation of accounts/grants receivable subsidiary ledgers.

Ensure contract and foundation billings are processed in a timely manner by providing supporting documentation to grants.

Ensures cash deposits are processed and deposited in a timely manner.

Approves deposits. Ensure transactions are posted to the correct account.

Assist in entering donations into CRM when needed.

Reconciliation of Donor Giving Platforms (Network For Good, Classy) with CRM and ERP

Work with Agency Relations on resolving agency billing issues or discrepancies.

Work with designated staff with the daily opening mail; ensuring all mail, checks, and cash are processed in dual custody by at least two unrelated persons. All batches should be totaled, verified and signed off by two of the persons working them.

Reconcile accounting system to donor/donation tracking system on a monthly basis.

Accounting Duties :



Assist with monthly, quarterly, and year-end closings by ensuring the balance sheet and inventory accounts (profit and loss) is properly reconciled.

Maintain the General Ledger and subsidiary ledgers as necessary to back up entries to the GL.

Maintain gift card records, documents, and reconcile monthly.

Maintain fixed asset and depreciation schedules.

Assist in the budgeting process.

Attend Finance Committee meetings and take minutes.

Assure tidiness of work area and organization of assigned area of responsibility.

Assist clients and co-workers, both on the phone and in person, in a professional manner.

Assist CFO when needed on special projects.

Payroll Duties :



Ensure new employees are setup in the payroll appropriately

Setup all new hourly employees on the Iris time clock

Review and correct timecards in electronic timecard system.

Process payroll and review to insure correctness.

Maintain payroll records, including paid time off, and workers compensation.

Prepare journal entries to post payroll and related expenses to the General Ledger.

Work closely with Human Resources with benefits portal.

Cross-train with Human Resources to provide backup for new hire processes, and other HR functions.

Other :



Responsible for taking minutes that accurately reflect the decisions and discussion that took place during Finance Committee meetings.

Other duties as assigned

POSITION REQUIREMENTS:

Education, Training & Experience :



Degree in Accounting or related field, plus 4-5 years job-related work experience.

Knowledge, Skills & Abilities :



Good interpersonal communication skills with the ability to communicate effectively and respectfully with people from different racial, ethnic and cultural groups and from different backgrounds and lifestyles.

General knowledge of law, regulation, contractual requirements of governing non-profit functions and operations.

Competence in the use of fund accounting methodology for development and maintenance of operating budgets and other fiscal controls.

Ability to apply principles of business finance and generally accepted account principles in a non-profit enterprise.

Strong proficiency with Microsoft Excel; must know how to use vLookup and Pivot Tables.

Ability to successfully manage multiple tasks and duties.

Good organization skills.

Physical Requirements :



Able to use a computer keyboard.

Able to hear normal conversations on the phone and in person.

Other Requirements :



Must have access to a motor vehicle, as well as valid auto insurance coverage, for occasional driving on the job.

Must have valid California Driver’s License and a satisfactory driving record, as documented by a current MVR (will be obtained by the Food Bank’s insurance carrier).

It is the responsibility of all SHFB personnel to participate in our Food Safety/Food Defense programs.

In instances of a federal, state or locally declared emergency, Second Harvest is typically considered an essential service and emergency responder; all of its employees may be called in to perform regular or emergent duties.

HOW TO APPLY: If interested, please submit an online application here.

ABOUT THE ORGANIZATION: Second Harvest Food Bank provides over 10 million pounds of food assistance annually, to over 75,000 people per month, through its network of 200 member agencies and programs. By increasing access to healthy food, Second Harvest is making a profound impact towards growing a healthier community.

EEO STATEMENT: We are an equal employment opportunity employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability status, protected veteran status or any other characteristic protected by law.