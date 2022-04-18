10 hot jobs in Santa Cruz County

Start your job search at Lookout. Here are ten roles recently posted to our Santa Cruz County job board.
- Manager, Athletic Training at Cabrillo College
- Senior Instructional Technician at Cabrillo College
- Software Developer III at Central California Alliance for Health
- Seasonal Staff Trainer at Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk
- Communications Staff at Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk
- First Aid Supervisor at Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk
- Order Management & Receiving Specialist at Illuminee Inc
- Multimedia Correspondent at Lookout Santa Cruz
- Emergency Shelter Program Manager at Housing Matters
- Finance Director at Gateway Center of Monterey County
