10 hot jobs in Santa Cruz County

Searching for a brand new job? Here are ten roles recently posted to our Santa Cruz County Job Board.
- Care Provider at Safe at Home Senior Care
- Regulatory Affairs Specialist at Central California Alliance for Health
- Dough Maker at Pacific Cookie Company
- Direct Support Staff at Oceanside Supported Living Services
- Senior Network Administrator at CyAs Tech
- Athletics/Assistant Baseball Coach - Associate Instructor at Cabrillo College
- Digital Marketing Specialist at Bay Federal Credit Union
- Data Analytics Services Director at Central California Alliance for Health
- Dining Principal Food Service Worker at UC Santa Cruz
- Security Officer at Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk
