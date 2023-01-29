Copyright © 2023, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
10 hot jobs in Santa Cruz County

Santa Cruz, CA
Searching for a brand new job? Here are ten roles recently posted to our Santa Cruz County Job Board.

  1. Care Provider at Safe at Home Senior Care
  2. Regulatory Affairs Specialist at Central California Alliance for Health
  3. Dough Maker at Pacific Cookie Company
  4. Direct Support Staff at Oceanside Supported Living Services
  5. Senior Network Administrator at CyAs Tech
  6. Athletics/Assistant Baseball Coach - Associate Instructor at Cabrillo College
  7. Digital Marketing Specialist at Bay Federal Credit Union
  8. Data Analytics Services Director at Central California Alliance for Health
  9. Dining Principal Food Service Worker at UC Santa Cruz
  10. Security Officer at Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk

