Copyright © 2022, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
help@lookoutlocal.com

Student Access & Engagement

Here’s the basics on how it works: Students can sign up for a year-long, free membership to Lookout. Upon registration students will receive full access to Lookout’s robust local news coverage and newsletters.

  • UC Santa Cruz students: Sign up here, enter your .edu email address to complete your registration.
  • Cabrillo College students: Sign up here.
  • Santa Cruz County High School students: Sign up here.

*Are you a high school educator: Click to our educator page for more information.



educators click here



Want to support this initiative?

Donors make free student membership possible.They know that both old-fashioned civics and modern media literacy have never been more essential, and they support getting fact-based, trustworthy local news to students with their tax-deductible donations.

If you are interested in donating to this program or a specific school, reach out to Ken Doctor, ken@lookoutlocal.com


About Lookout’s Student Engagement Program

You, the readers of Lookout Santa Cruz, support Santa Cruz’s County’s biggest and fastest growing newsroom every day with your memberships. It is you who pay our growing roster of journalists to do their reporting for you. We know, though, that some people can’t afford to pay, so we have launched a major Student Engagement program in Santa Cruz County. We have asked donors to pay for student access, as Lookout provides a 90% discount for qualified students. Our call has been answered with great generosity, and we’d like to thank our initial donors:

Rowland & Pat Rebele, Linda Peterson, Carol & Doug Melamed, The UCSC Foundation Board Opportunity Fund, Google News Initiative, Santa Cruz Community Credit Union, Turnip Top Foundation

Each has generously supported delivering the news -- local news -- to Santa Cruz County’s students. Yet, our work is just beginning.

* * * *

How and Why Lookout is Launching Our Student Engagement Initiative

It’s my pleasure to introduce you to Jamie Keil, Lookout’s new Director of Student Engagement & Membership. An alum of six years of wide-ranging student and community outreach at Santa Cruz’s Museum of Art & History, Jamie now leads this model program.

“We want to deliver the great work of my Lookout colleagues to all the students in the county, and we’d like to see it used in the classrooms, week by week,” says Jamie. “I’m reaching out to students, student groups, faculty and staff as fast as I can to spread the word about our new program. We want to see students get the news and use it to better understand, and get involved, in our community.”

Jamie -- who is reachable at jamie@lookoutlocal.com -- is now focusing on both the UCSC and Cabrillo campuses. But, she’s got an eye on the wider goal: Getting Lookout to all college and high school students -- that’s 42,000 in total, one of every seven Santa Cruz County residents -- in the county.

“We’re halfway funded to provide all Pajaro Valley Unified School District students with Lookout, and we hope to complete that soon,” says Jamie. Then, we plan to complete the student program throughout the county.

Already, one PVUSD school is using Lookout every week.

When Santa Cruz Community Credit Union’s (SCCCU) Katie Fairbairn, its Vice President of Communications and organizational development, heard about Lookout’s program, she seized a new opportunity. The credit union has supported the charter Diamond Tech Institute in Watsonville, and Katie offered new support for the Lookout membership. SCCCU CEO Beth Carr had established support for Diamond Tech years ago and is one of its strongest advocates.

Diamond Tech principal Marci Keller immediately saw its value and within two weeks, Diamond Tech students and teachers are already finding multiple ways to integrate local news into their curriculum.

That’s the model that Lookout intends with our ambitious new program: First student access. Then, curriculum integration as educators see fit. Then, a range of programs, involving students in media creation and incorporating student voices into the fabric of Lookout.

How you can help: We’d love to talk with additional individuals and businesses enthusiastic about the Student Engagement program. Support of the program can be tax-deductible as well. Please contact either Jamie or me to get more information and share ideas on how to further enlarge the program.

Ken Doctor, CEO & Founder



Latest education news

K-12 Education

The five biggest issues confronting public education in Santa Cruz County

Soquel High School math teacher, Katrina Del Carlo, chats with freshman, Leslie Ruiz Vega at Anna Jean Cummings County Park on October 4, 2022.

K-12 Education

The five biggest issues confronting public education in Santa Cruz County

By Hillary Ojeda

As voters head to the polls to decide on school board candidates and school bonds, what are the concerns those in the...
Promoted Content

New Gen Learning: UCSC researchers change the narrative for underserved children’s education

ClappingChildren-1024x640
Promoted Content

New Gen Learning: UCSC researchers change the narrative for underserved children’s education

Presented by UC Santa Cruz

UC Santa Cruz

Revolt against UC Santa Cruz student body president builds

An Instagram post from UCSC Student Union Assembly President Alfredo Gama Salmeron calling on students to attend the SUA meeting Tuesday evening in the Oakes Learning Center.

UC Santa Cruz

Revolt against UC Santa Cruz student body president builds

By Hillary Ojeda

In a chaotic Student Union Assembly meeting held late into Tuesday evening, SUA officers pushed forward a no-confidence...

Higher Ed

A marriage of virtual reality and physical therapy: Immergo Labs emerges from its UCSC roots

Florida-based physical therapist Dr. Sean Wells demos an early version of Immergo VR.

Higher Ed

A marriage of virtual reality and physical therapy: Immergo Labs emerges from its UCSC roots

By Thomas Sawano

The COVID-19 pandemic has uncorked the genie from the bottle on telehealth. UC Santa Cruz alums Aviv Elor, Ash Robbins...

UC Santa Cruz

Excelencia: UCSC wins recognition for its Latinx work

Students walk on the UC Santa Cruz campus between classes.

UC Santa Cruz

Excelencia: UCSC wins recognition for its Latinx work

By Hillary Ojeda

Excelencia in Education recognizes campuses that excel in serving their Latinx student bodies. UC Santa Cruz becomes one...

UC Santa Cruz

Students push UCSC for response on burning of Mexican flag; school investigating incident

Students protest on the UC Santa Cruz campus Thursday.

UC Santa Cruz

Students push UCSC for response on burning of Mexican flag; school investigating incident

By Hillary Ojeda

Amid a Thursday protest march and plans for a healing circle Friday in the wake of what student groups are calling a...
Promoted Content

Cabrillo College kicks off fall 2022 semester with enrollment growth, new initiatives

cabrillo college fall semester header
Promoted Content

Cabrillo College kicks off fall 2022 semester with enrollment growth, new initiatives

Presented by Cabrillo College

K-12 Education

How one Santa Cruz teacher teaches U.S. history and how she sees her role as a history teacher today

Kirby School history teacher Eva Schewe talks about how she teaches U.S. History to her 8th graders, in her classroom, on Oct. 6, 2022.

K-12 Education

How one Santa Cruz teacher teaches U.S. history and how she sees her role as a history teacher today

By Hillary Ojeda

At Lookout, we’re starting a series about how local teachers confront everyday challenges in their classrooms and how...

Higher Ed

For undocumented students, job opportunities are scarce. This state program could help.

Yusbely Delgado Medrano, a UC Davis College Corps fellow, speaks during a swearing-in ceremony

Higher Ed

For undocumented students, job opportunities are scarce. This state program could help.

By Carmen González
Source:  CalMatters 

California’s estimated 75,000 undocumented students don’t qualify for federal work-study or most job opportunities, and...

K-12 Education

A ‘feeling of home’: What the Soquel High Multicultural Club means to these students

Soquel High Multicultural Club officers (from left to right) Nancy Wu Zheng (secretary); co-presidents Caitlyn Hankes and Lynda Otero, Jesus Salazar (co-vice president), Olivia Castillo (secretary) and Nick Levie (spirit and publicity).

K-12 Education

A ‘feeling of home’: What the Soquel High Multicultural Club means to these students

By Hillary Ojeda

“They are growing up in such a charged time. This population of kids are so open-minded, but they live in such a...

UC Santa Cruz

‘South Asia studies in a global world’: UCSC enlarges its Center for South Asian Studies

Anuradha Luther Maitra and Thomas Kailath established the Anuradha Luther Maitra and Thomas Kailath Endowed Professorship in South Asian Studies at UCSC.

UC Santa Cruz

‘South Asia studies in a global world’: UCSC enlarges its Center for South Asian Studies

By Hillary Ojeda

India, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Tibet, Bhutan, the Maldives and broader Indian Ocean worlds....

Higher Ed

Dual-admission program will give community college students an early taste of life at UC

Ananya Bapat, a student at UC Davis, is photographed on campus in Davis

Higher Ed

Dual-admission program will give community college students an early taste of life at UC

By Megan Tagami
Source:  CalMatters 

The University of California aims to ease the transition from community college to university with a new dual-admission...