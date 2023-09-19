How construction skills, sustainability, and local housing needs collide at Cabrillo College’s CEM department

In the heart of California’s Central Coast, Cabrillo College is setting new standards in construction, energy management, and building inspection through its esteemed Construction & Energy Management (CEM) program. This program, renowned as one of the top three in the state, not only addresses the growing demand for skilled professionals but also contributes to resolving the region’s housing crisis.

Department Chair and tenured Professor Bruce Greenstein shares insights into the growing program, its evolution, and the impact its graduates are making on the community.

The CEM Program: A Holistic Approach to Construction and Energy Management

The CEM program at Cabrillo College offers Certifications and Degrees in Construction, Energy, and Building Inspection. The courses and labs are a mix of technical and managerial, with an embedded theme of Sustainable Construction. “Green,” aka High Performance or Sustainable Construction focuses on energy and water efficiency, as well as social and environmental awareness. Understanding and implementing Building Science empowers students to better understand how the built environment works, particularly in relation to the natural environment.

(Cabrillo College)

A standout feature of the program is its focus on passive systems, renewable energy systems, and water efficiency. California leads the nation in this regard, boasting a comprehensive energy code (Title 24, Part 6) and green building code (CalGreen) with ambitious goals for efficiency and sustainability (Zero-Net Energy). “We teach students to integrate sustainable practices into their designs, considering energy sources from the outset,” explained Greenstein.

We are raising the bar on skills and how work is done. — Department Chair and tenured Professor Bruce Greenstein

The program also offers a unique Home Energy Rating class, exclusive to California, where students learn to evaluate buildings based on their energy efficiency and performance. “Throughout the program, we focus on the science: we don’t guess; we measure,” said Greenstein, emphasizing the program’s dedication to modern best practices.

The program’s shift towards sustainable and efficient construction is timely, given the growing concern for environmental and social impact, as well as dwindling water and energy resources. “In the past, meeting budget and code compliance were sufficient. Now, our goals must encompass safety, health, durability, comfort, as well as energy and water efficiency,” stated Greenstein.

The CEM program provides 12 classes that are tuition free, making education affordable for community members. (Cabrillo College)

He also highlighted the importance of addressing plug loads, an often-overlooked aspect of energy efficiency, and the program’s role in empowering homeowners to manage their energy consumption. Greenstein noted that approximately 10% of students are local homeowners and DIY enthusiasts seeking hands-on knowledge about their home construction and sustainability goals.

Expanding Opportunities and Advancing the Field

Cabrillo’s CEM program is more than an educational endeavor; it’s a workforce-building initiative. “We’re addressing the significant housing crisis in our region by producing a skilled workforce,” noted Greenstein. “Our graduates are well-prepared to meet the pressing demands of the construction, energy, and building inspection sectors, and we have established strong relationships with the City of Santa Cruz and Watsonville to support their growing needs.”

The program has secured grants to develop its curriculum, including an innovative heat pump class set to launch in the summer of 2024. “We’re among the first colleges in California to focus intensely on heat-pump technology,” Greenstein proudly announced, emphasizing the technology’s potential for emissions reduction while lowering utility costs and increasing comfort.

Cabrillo’s CEM program has secured grants to develop its curriculum, including an innovative heat pump class set to launch in the summer of 2024. (Cabrillo College)

External funding sources have been instrumental in the program’s innovation. “Without support from the community and local industries, programs of this quality are impossible,” Greenstein explained, “and we’re actively seeking additional donations and sponsors to expand and improve the program, and increase the number of internships and apprenticeships.”

To ensure accessibility, the CEM program provides 12 classes that are tuition free, making education affordable for community members. “One of these classes offers free basic construction training in the summer,” noted Greenstein, highlighting the program’s commitment to providing skill-building classes for the general public as well as dedicated students.

Who Can Benefit from the CEM Program?

According to Greenstein, the program welcomes individuals of all ages and backgrounds.

Whether you’re a recent high school graduate or a 50-year-old seeking new skills, our program is designed for anyone eager to learn. — Department Chair and tenured Professor Bruce Greenstein

CEM program graduates and certificate holders are well-equipped for diverse career paths. “Our alumni pursue technical roles like plumbing and carpentry, some become entrepreneurs starting their own contracting businesses, while others enter management positions,” Greenstein shared. He underscored the importance of human relations skills, as construction requires effective communication and collaboration.

With a steadfast focus on sustainability, innovation, and inclusivity, Cabrillo College’s CEM program is not just shaping careers; it’s building a more efficient, greener future for our community and planet.